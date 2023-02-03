Microbiological Testing of Water Market worth $2.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiological Testing of Water Market is estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134733441

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microbiological Testing of Water Market"

327 – Tables

52 – Figures

302 – Pages

By instrument, the Reagent and test kits market is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the Microbiological testing of water market.

The reagents & test kits are the fastest-growing segments in the Microbiological testing of water market. This is due to the advancement of testing methods that allow for the analysis of larger sample sizes while also reducing the time needed for sample testing.

The Pharmaceutical segment is projected to dominate the Microbiological testing of water market and is projected to achieve the largest market share during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical research is an important industrial segment for microbiological water testing. Identification of novel organisms in water that are employed in drug development is one of the major applications. Microbiological water quality monitoring is significant for the pharmaceutical and biopharma business because of this important application of drug development. Pathogen-free water is a significant factor during the manufacture and research of various pharmaceutical products. The microbiological parameter is important in industry together with other water testing parameters since it can cause harmful microbiological effects and waterborne outbreaks when contaminated water is used. Microbiological water testing is required by stringent regulatory requirements and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) compliance to prevent health issues.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134733441

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the Microbiological testing of water market.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a huge market for microbial water testing as a result of increasing awareness of microbiological water contaminants and their effects on human health. The region's increasing need for packaged drinking water has led to the establishment of unauthorized companies that obtain their water from unregulated sources and sell it untreated. This has increased the demand for microbiological water testing, which is fueling the expansion of the market for microbial water testing equipment. Many leading companies, including Agilent Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), have been providing microbiological water testing solutions to various Asian countries, particularly China.

Key Market Players:

The key players in this market include 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Döhler Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Merck (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Avantor Inc. (US), Hardy Diagnostics (US), LaMotte Company (US), Accepta Ltd (UK), General Laboratory Products (US). These players focus on expanding their production facilities by launching products to grow their businesses and market share. They also focus on extensive R&D initiatives, geographical expansions, and strategic acquisitions to gain a foothold over the large extent of the market's supply chain.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=134733441

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air), Technology (Rapid, conventional), Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End Users and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Target Tested, Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Cereals & grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/microbiological-testing-of-water-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/microbiological-testing-of-water.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets