Michter's To Release Its 10 Year Bourbon

Michter's Distillery

28 Apr, 2020, 14:58 BST

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 release of Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon will go on sale in May. It is 94.4 proof and it sells for a suggested retail price of $130 in the U.S.

Michter's has a long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2020 Edition named Michter's 20 Year Bourbon "Best Bourbon, 16 to 20 Years." In January 2020, Michter's was named the #1 Top Trending American Whiskey brand by Drinks International in their Annual Brands Report for the second year in a row.

In addition to Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery, the company has Michter's Shively Distillery in Louisville as well as its 145-acre farm and operations in Springfield, Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

Contact: Joseph J. Magliocco 
502-774-2300 x580 
jmagliocco@michters.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160564/Michter_s_10_Year_Bourbon.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4586/michter_s_distillery__llc_logo_4734_21071_.jpg

