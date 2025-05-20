The World's Most Admired Whiskey Announces 2025 Release of Michter's 10 Year Rye

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville based distiller Michter's will be releasing its highly acclaimed 10 Year Kentucky Straight Rye this June.

"Rye whiskey has deep roots in American whiskey history," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "It fell out of favor for most of the 20th century when much of it was used as a blender in other whiskeys. The work of the bartenders in the on-premise community to show how great a good American rye is in cocktails was instrumental in bringing this exceptional whiskey category back."

Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye

Michter's releases whiskey according to the flavor profile of specific barrels rather than automatically upon their reaching a certain age. As a result of this protocol, Michter's whiskeys have often been matured longer than the age statement on the label. The barrels that comprise this release were deemed ready by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson.

Wilson observed that Michter's ryes are Kentucky style as opposed to many ryes from other U.S. states, "One of Michter's defining characteristics for our rye whiskey is the balance of the beautiful baking spice with fresh citrus and floral underpinned by notes of vanilla, caramel, chocolate and sweet oak. This Kentucky style rye differs from the styles from Indiana and other parts of the U.S., and it reveals a refined elegance and harmony of flavors."

A 92.8 proof (46.4% alcohol by volume) spirit, Michter's 10 Year Rye is a single barrel whiskey, and it has a suggested retail price of $210 in the U.S. McKee stated, "As someone who enjoys rye, I was excited to taste the barrels for this year's release. The flavor profile is exceptional."

In October 2024, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in two consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by a vote of an international academy of voters announced by UK based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

