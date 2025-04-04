Mia Alholm Proposed for Election to Greater Than Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is announcing that Mia Alholm is proposed to be elected as a new Board member.

Alholm has held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Virala Oy Ab for more than 20 years and has extensive knowledge of M&A, organization development, finance, IT, governance and sustainably reporting. She is vastly experienced in ensuring compliance within regulated environments.

Virala Oy Ab, through its Swedish subsidiary Nidoco AB's investment vehicle Cuarto AB, is the second-largest shareholder in Greater Than, holding approximately 20% of the company. In January, Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Operating Officer at Virala Oy AB, joined the Greater Than board in a move that reinforced Virala's commitment to the company and its future development.

"The proposal of a second board member from Virala is fantastic news that further demonstrates the confidence of Virala in Greater Than's ongoing success," said Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than. "This is a particularly exciting time for our company, as we experience strong demand for AI across all industries in which we operate."

Mia has been an entrepreneur herself and therefore understands the needs and challenges of businesses, from startups through to large enterprises. She also has a background as an auditor for PwC, equipping her with strong communication skills within auditory environments.

Mia has held a board member position in one listed Swedish company, ZetaDisplay AB, and in several Finnish listed companies, the most recent being Virala Acquisition Company Oyj, the first Finnish listed Spac-company, and the first Nordic listed Spac-company to De-Spac.

