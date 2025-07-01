Greater Than Unveils AI-Powered Crash Probability Hub to Revolutionize Road Safety Management

New flagship Crash Probability Hub provides additional AI-driven insights to manage and reduce driver risk

Enables users to see risk at portfolio, fleet, driver, vehicle and trip level to benchmark and act – all in one place

Incorporates new "actions" feature to prevent crashes – typically, fleets acting on the 5% highest risk drivers can mitigate up to 20% of major claims

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Crash Probability Hub in a key development that will transform the way organizations visualize, understand, and reduce driver risk.

Harnessing the extensive power of AI, the new online Hub brings several of the company's existing tools into one place and adds multiple new features that make it easier to understand and mitigate risk, designed for organizations working within the mobility or road transportation space globally.

New features include:

AI-driven intelligence to visualize and benchmark risk across portfolio, fleet, driver, vehicle and trip levels

Driver risk factor – how much higher or lower risk the driver has compared to the fleet or globally

Deeper insights into contributory factors to risk level

Detailed driver risk exposure overview over customizable timeframes

Integrated "actions" feature – previously in a separate tool – making it easier to act on the 5% highest risk drivers to potentially reduce major claims by up to 20%



"Our team consistently pushes the boundaries when it comes to AI capabilities and product development, to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the wider industry," said Anders Lindelöf, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Greater Than. "With the new Crash Probability Hub, it's easier than ever to manage and action risk all in one place. This is a new era for road safety."

With around 1.2 million deaths globally each year the result of road crashes, and an estimated one-third of these deaths attributed directly or indirectly to private sector activity, there is an urgent need for those responsible for corporate road safety to step up risk management. With the new Hub, they can accelerate action while optimizing the efficiency of their own operations.

