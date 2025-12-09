Greater Than and DKG Insurance Group Extend Partnership to Deliver Additional AI-Powered Benefits to Fleet Customers

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership, which helps fleets across Australia unlock more value from their driving data, has been extended until 2028

Renewed agreement enables continued growth of Fuse Fleet, a behavior-based insurance solution dedicated to commercial fleet safety

Customers that have embedded Fuse Fleet into their risk programs have seen collision frequency fall by around 50%

Greater Than and DKG Insurance Group have announced an extended partnership and multi-year agreement, building on the success of their three-year relationship. The renewal reinforces the impact of the collaboration, which has enabled DKG to launch Fuse Fleet and a series of AI-powered insurance innovations for fleets across Australia. Participating fleets that have embedded Fuse Fleet into their risk programs have seen collision frequency fall by around 50%.

"Fuse Fleet's success reflects the real value our customers are seeing from AI-enabled insurance and we're pleased to continue our partnership with Greater Than to 2028," said Luke Kelly, Managing Director of DKG. "As the needs of Australian fleets evolve, it's critical that we stay ahead of the curve. Greater Than's technology helps us do exactly that, empowering safer drivers, fairer premiums and deeper, trust-based relationships with the businesses we support."

After partnering with Greater Than in 2022, DKG launched Fuse Fleet, leveraging Greater Than's pattern AI to transform GPS data into predictive crash probability insights. This enables fleets to improve safety, reduce premiums, and enhance driver performance through actionable scoring and feedback. In mature deployments, Fuse Fleet's high-risk scores have correlated with approximately 70% of actual claims, helping brokers and fleet managers target coaching and interventions where they matter most. Since launching, the Fuse Fleet brand has expanded with additional offerings, including a connected insurance app and an ESG reporting solution for fleets.

"We're proud to continue supporting DKG and Fuse Fleet as they scale across Australia," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "This renewed agreement is a strong endorsement of the value Fuse Fleet is delivering to customers today, and I look forward to seeing their next phase of growth."

With the partnership now extended to 2028, Greater Than and DKG will deepen Fuse Fleet's capabilities through further expansion, broader market reach, and the rollout of new connected insurance features. For brokers, Fuse Fleet's AI-powered insights enable earlier risk conversations, more accurate quoting and clearer demonstrations of value at renewal.

