FIA Crowns World's Smartest Driver: FIA Smart Driving Challenge Champion 2025 Announced in Tashkent

Alexandre Stricher has been announced as the 2025 FIA Smart Driving Challenge winner after reducing his climate impact by 29%

A live final in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, concluded a successful Season with drivers taking part from 97 countries, supported by seven motor sport ambassadors

Throughout the Season, participants reduced their climate impact by an average of 9% - increasing to a 28% reduction for drivers participating in the playoffs

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than's partner, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organizations worldwide, today announced Alexandre Stricher as the winner of the 2025 FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), following a live final held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

A member of Mobilité Club France, Alexandre secured the title for a fifth time after a live final against Antonio Fernandez Basanta. In the decisive challenge, Alexandre achieved a 29% climate impact reduction compared with the average driver; an impressive demonstration of how smarter everyday driving can translate into measurable environmental benefits.*

"The FIA Smart Driving Challenge continues to grow, showcasing how innovation and mobility work hand in hand to make our roads safer, more affordable, and more sustainable," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "Congratulations to Alexandre Stricher for this great achievement, proving that every driver has the power to make a difference."

Now in its seventh year, the FIA SDC is a year-long competition designed to motivate drivers to adopt safer and more sustainable driving habits. The Challenge is led by the FIA and powered by Greater Than's AI technology, which measures safety and sustainability performance and provides drivers with scoring and feedback to support lasting behavior change.

This year's season saw seven racing drivers serve as official ambassadors. By leading teams within the app and sharing their personal insights, they helped make the Challenge even more engaging for participants.

"The 2025 Season has taken the FIA Smart Driving Challenge to a new level," said Willem Groenewald, FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Sustainability. "With drivers from 97 countries, continued growth in participation, and clear improvements in safe and sustainable driving across the board, the Challenge can accelerate real-world change."

During the full season, participants reduced their battery usage or CO2 emissions by an average of 9%. In the playoffs, where the top 20 drivers competed for a place in the final, this increased to an average reduction of 28%. Throughout the Season participants have also driven with a 37.5% lower risk than the average driver.

"We're proud to power a global challenge that turns data into action," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "Every Season we see how drivers can dramatically improve their impact on the roads when given the right feedback and encouragement. Congratulations to Alexandre and well done to every participant who proved that the smallest behavioral changes make a measurable difference at scale."

"I'm very proud to have won the FIA Smart Driving Challenge again this year," said Alexandre. "What I love about the Challenge is that it really gets you thinking about every decision you make while driving, and the impact of those decisions. Competing with drivers from around the world, and seeing how small daily improvements add up to real benefits for the planet and road safety, is a powerful motivation."

The 2025 season final of the FIA SDC, hosted by the National Autosport & Karting Federation of Uzbekistan, took place during the 2025 FIA General Assemblies week.

*The percentage of battery usage or CO2 reduction is calculated based on Greater Than's AI technology. The data of each trip is analyzed and transformed into a unique DriverDNA profile that is then compared to a database of over 7 billion DriverDNA profiles to evaluate the climate impact reduction.

