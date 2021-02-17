mHealth Market Size Worth $166.2 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 166.2 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing penetration of smartphones & internet connectivity, rising adoption of mHealth platforms and technologies by patients and physicians, and supportive government initiatives are among the key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for preventive healthcare and increasing funding for the mHealth startups are also projected to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

mHealth apps segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased penetration of smartphones & the internet and high awareness levels about mobile health applications among healthcare professionals

The segment will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing adoption and visibility of such apps to create affirmative health outcomes along with the rising preference for mobile apps by healthcare professionals and patients

The monitoring services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased incidence of chronic diseases and demand for remote monitoring systems in post-acute care and independent aging solutions

Increased number of market players investing in mHealth services for patient monitoring is also expected to propel the segment

Monitoring services primarily involve the observation of diseases, health conditions, or other critical medical parameters for a defined time

Read 118 page research report with ToC on "mHealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (mHealth Apps, Wearables), By Services (Diagnosis, Monitoring), By Participants (Mobile Operators, Content Players), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mhealth-market

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased utilization of mHealth technologies due to increased adoption of remote patient monitoring and diagnosis & analysis of patient data. For instance, according to data published by Statista, the number of medical apps downloaded during the peak months of the pandemic as compared to the number of downloads in January 2020 demonstrated a considerable spike. In India, in particular, there was around a 90% increase in the medical apps' downloads during the peak months of the pandemic.

Based on participants, mobile operators accounted for the highest revenue share in the market owing to improvements in the network infrastructure, increase in the use of 4G & 3G technologies, and rise in the number of mobile subscribers. A rise in the number of industry partnerships is another significant factor driving the segment growth. For instance, in 2019, OneLife, a mobile medical software company, partnered with AT&T for the development of a health-tracking watch to monitor a patient's heart rate, location, sleep, and movement.

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 38% in 2020 owing to various factors including high healthcare expenditure, increased geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and improved network infrastructure. Favorable government initiatives and increasing adoption of mobile health apps are anticipated to the regional market during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mHealth market on the basis of component, services, participants, and region:

mHealth Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Wearables



BP Monitors





Glucose Meters





Pulse Oximeters





Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG)





Neurological Monitors





Activity Trackers/Actigraphs



mHealth Apps



Medical Apps





Women's Health







Personal Health Record Apps







Medication Management Apps







Disease Management Apps







Diagnostic Apps







Remote Monitoring Apps







Others





Fitness Apps





Exercise & Fitness







Diet & Nutrition







Lifestyle & Stress.

mHealth Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Monitoring Services



Independent Aging Solutions





Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services



Diagnosis Services



Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services



Others

mHealth Participants Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Mobile Operators



Device Vendors



Content Players



Healthcare Providers

mHealth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of mHealth Market

AT&T

Telefonica S.A.

SoftServe

Google, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Apple, Inc.

Orange

mQure

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Vodafone Group

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.