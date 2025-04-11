VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC has achieved a net inflow of $77.5 million over the past 7 days, positioning itself as one of the few major centralized exchanges (CEXs) to demonstrate positive momentum during a widespread market decline, according to DeFiLlama. The exchange's total monthly net inflow reached $1.79 billion, a 12.4% rise from the previous month, highlighting its resilience and consistent growth amid cautious user behavior across the broader market.

MEXC Among Top 3 CEXs with $1.79B Monthly Inflows, Driven by Innovative Strategies

DeFiLlama data also ranks MEXC among the top 3 exchanges for monthly inflows, with $84.25 million recorded in April alone and a total value locked (TVL) of $2.8 billion as of April 9, 2025. This performance reflects MEXC's growing credibility and ability to attract liquidity despite ongoing market volatility.

Exchange 7-Day Net Inflow 30-Day Net Inflow Binance +$888 million +$3.7 billion Bybit +$564.9 million +$3.2 billion MEXC +$77.5 million +$1.79 billion Kucoin −$40 million −$893.5 million HTX +$402.1 million +$464.9 million

Net Inflow Trends Across Major CEXs (Source: https://defillama.com/cexs)

MEXC's standout performance over the past month can be attributed to its strategic focus on trading initiatives and ecosystem development. The key drivers behind this success include the following:

Strategic Initiatives: Through its "Zero Trading Fee" campaign, MEXC significantly boosted trading volume and user engagement. BNB Chain Ecosystem Focus: MEXC's targeted approach to CZ/BNB-Chain concept tokens, coupled with high returns and trading volumes of popular tokens, further drove user fund inflows. Capturing High-Potential Tokens: As the first platform to list CZ/BNB-Chain concept tokens like MUBARAK, MEXC created opportunities for low-cost entry and high returns, drawing significant user capital. Launch of DEX+: The launch of DEX+, a hybrid centralized-decentralized trading platform, lowered the barriers to on-chain trading, enhancing MEXC's appeal to users and boosting fund inflows.

1. Zero Trading Fee Strategy Significantly Boosts Trading Activity

During its March Zero Trading Fee campaign, MEXC introduced trading pairs such as SOL/USDT, HYPE/USDT, and S/USDT, resulting in a 17.8% month-over-month increase in the number of traders and a remarkable 170.2% surge in trading volume. Notably, SOL/USDT saw a 185.62% increase in trading volume, with its average daily trading volume accounting for 19.0% of MEXC's total futures trading volume - a growth rate of 189.69%—making it the standout pair of the quarter. ADA/USDT recorded the highest growth, with a 369.44% increase in trading volume and a 393.05% rise in its share of MEXC's daily futures trading volume. Additionally, DOGE/USDT and SUI/USDT saw trading volume increases of 82.87% and 70.84%, respectively.

0 Trading Fee strategy also significantly enhanced MEXC's market share. Trading pairs such as AIXBT/USDT, DOGE/USDT, and SOL/USDT led market share growth with increases of 331%, 283%, and 209%, respectively. DOGE/USDT and SOL/USDT achieved market shares of 30.5% and 30.3%, respectively, ranking first among the same pairs on CoinMarketCap (CMC), while ADA/USDT secured the second spot with a 20.6% market share. These figures demonstrate that the 0 Trading Fee campaign effectively ignited user trading enthusiasm, driving substantial fund inflows to the platform.

2. Strategic Focus on BNB Chain Ecosystem Fuels Hot Token Trading

The BNB Chain ecosystem has emerged as a new hotspot for on-chain assets over the past month, and MEXC's strategic focus on this ecosystem has paid off. In March, BNB Chain ecosystem tokens accounted for 50.8% of new token spot trading users, a 30.1% month-over-month increase, while their trading volume share soared to 56.6%, reflecting a 63.5% month-over-month growth. This made the BNB Chain ecosystem a core driver of March's trading surge.

The top five BNB Chain ecosystem tokens delivered an average return of 3,760%, creating significant profit opportunities for users while fueling a trading frenzy. Star tokens like MUBARAK , BUBB , and TUT led the charge with gains of 10,900%, 4,168%, and 2,000%, respectively, contributing 17%, 4%, and 7% to new token trading volume. MUBARAKAH and BMT also performed strongly, contributing 4% and 3% to trading volume, respectively. The robust trading activity of BNB Chain ecosystem tokens further attracted user fund inflows, injecting fresh momentum into MEXC's growth.

3. First-Mover Advantage in Token Launches Makes MEXC a Go-To Platform for Low-Cost Entry

MEXC demonstrated industry-leading prowess in launching CZ-concept tokens. On March 14, 2025, at 12:35:00 (UTC+8), MEXC became the first exchange to list MUBARAK, outpacing all other platforms. Within 24 hours of its launch, MUBARAK surged by 1,377.5%, reaching a peak price of $0.22—a staggering 10,900% increase from its listing price. By the close of March 18, MUBARAK's average daily trading volume had grown by 197% compared to March 15–16, with the number of traders rising by 76% month-over-month, reflecting sustained user enthusiasm.

4. DEX+ Launch Enhances User Experience and Fund Attraction Through Innovation

In March, MEXC introduced DEX+, a hybrid centralized-decentralized trading platform that allows users to engage in decentralized trading without leaving the MEXC app or website, providing access to a wide range of on-chain assets. Currently, DEX+ supports over 15,000 tokens across the Solana and BNB Chain ecosystems, covering a broad spectrum of on-chain assets. This innovative model not only enhances trading convenience but also strengthens MEXC's appeal to on-chain trading users, further driving fund inflows.

Conclusion

With $1.79 billion in fund inflows over the past month and a 63.9% fund inflow efficiency, MEXC has demonstrated its competitive strength among global cryptocurrency exchanges. Whether through its 0 Trading Fee campaign to boost trading activity, its strategic focus on the BNB Chain ecosystem, its first-mover advantage in launching high-potential tokens, or the innovative launch of DEX+, MEXC has leveraged innovation to drive rapid fund inflows. Looking ahead, as the crypto market continues to evolve, MEXC is well-positioned to attract more global users and solidify its market standing by further enhancing user experience and expanding its market presence.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662674/1920_1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645195/MEXC_Logo.jpg