MEXC Unveils "Proof of Trust" Campaign for Crypto Security, Audits, and User Protection

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched Proof of Trust, a comprehensive global campaign aimed at strengthening user protection, operational transparency, and community trust across the crypto sector. This initiative combines concrete financial safeguards with security partnerships, open education, and user-first design — positioning MEXC as one of the most proactive players in an increasingly risk-conscious market.

As part of the initiative, MEXC is implementing advanced security protocols and forming strategic partnerships with leading blockchain auditing firms. In March 2025, the exchange partnered with Hacken, a well-known blockchain security auditor, to support external risk monitoring and system-wide security assessments. According to MEXC COO Tracy Jin, "External, independent verification is essential for maintaining trust and accountability. We thank Hacken for their work and remain committed to prioritizing security and transparency as we scale globally."

Central to the Proof of Trust campaign is MEXC's groundbreaking $100 million Guardian Fund, which represents one of the industry's most transparent and accessible user protection mechanisms. This fund provides comprehensive coverage for users facing severe security threats, including large-scale exploits, targeted attacks, and unforeseen system vulnerabilities. What sets this fund apart is its complete transparency—all wallet addresses are publicly disclosed on MEXC's website, allowing users to verify balances and monitor transactions through blockchain records. Unlike traditional third-party insurance with lengthy claims processes, the Guardian Fund offers agile and rapid deployment, ensuring users receive timely support. This initiative establishes a new industry benchmark for proactive risk management and demonstrates MEXC's commitment to putting user safety first.

The campaign also includes a renewed focus on user empowerment through education. MEXC Learn, the platform's multilingual educational hub (available in over eight languages), provides free access to beginner guides, safety tools, and advanced trading insights — helping both newcomers and seasoned traders navigate the ecosystem responsibly.

To reinforce financial integrity, MEXC now publishes enhanced Proof-of-Reserves and Security Reports on a bi-monthly basis, allowing users to verify that all major assets are fully backed independently. Current data confirms reserve ratios exceeding 100% across core cryptocurrencies — underlining the exchange's liquidity strength and long-term solvency.

Importantly, MEXC remains one of the financially strongest and most secure centralized exchanges. In addition to routine Proof-of-Reserves disclosures, the exchange maintains insurance and emergency funds to protect user assets in the event of force majeure events such as cyberattacks, system breaches, or other unforeseen security incidents. In 2025, MEXC plans to increase its security and protection budgets as part of its broader commitment to making digital asset trading safer for global users.

The Proof of Trust campaign by MEXC is also focused on community and engagement. The platform design is elaborated in detail to reflect user-centricity, simplicity, and innovation. Besides, UX (user experience) metrics are being continuously researched and revised accordingly. Feedback from users is a cornerstone for providing an engaging and fulfilling environment. Stories and interactive campaigns featured by MEXC add up to both positive networking and valuable experience sharing. MEXC is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of security and user satisfaction, industry experts say.

The launch of the Proof of Trust multifaceted campaign, combining unprecedented security and transparency measures with community engagement and education, is a substantial input of MEXC into the crypto industry globally. By employing such large-scale initiatives, MEXC is maintaining its leadership and trendsetter position in the market.

