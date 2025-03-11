METZ MTE7000: The Boombox Got a Glow-Up - Meet the Ultimate Portable Music TV

PRAGUE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly prioritize audio quality and portability in home entertainment, METZ is introducing the MTE7000 Portable Music TV to the Czech market. This innovative product seamlessly combines premium sound with a portable design, delivering an immersive audiovisual experience anytime, anywhere.

Entertainment on the Go

METZ MTE7000 Portable Music TV

The MTE7000 is designed for effortless mobility with its integrated easy-carry handle, allowing users to move it anywhere with just one hand. Weighing less than 3kg—about the same as two 1.5L plastic bottles of water—it redefines portability. Additionally, the power bank in its rear pocket supports any Power-C interface, 20V portable power sources, ensuring extended playtime even when used outdoors.

A Music TV Like No Other

The MTE7000 isn't just a portable display—it's a true music TV. Equipped with Dolby Audio, it delivers exceptional cinema-grade audio performance. It also incorporates dbx-tv technology, a leader in audio engineering for over 40 years, enhancing clarity for a richer sound. With dual 10W front-firing speakers, the MTE7000 is ideal for music, concerts, and movies, delivering an immersive and live-performance experience in any space.

Enriching Your Lifestyle

Designed for modern families, music lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the MTE7000 seamlessly fits any setting—whether adding background music while cooking, entertaining kids with cartoons, or elevating outdoor movie nights. "It creates the perfect ambiance for a bubble bath, camping trip, or garden party, making every moment more enjoyable—whether alone, with family, or at social gatherings," says Amanda Guan, Director of E-commerce, Europe and America.

METZ continues to push boundaries with cutting-edge technology, creating smarter and more user-friendly home entertainment solutions. The MTE7000 Portable Music TV will be available starting March 11, 2025, with the 32-inch model featured in Alza's Mega Sales: https://bit.ly/3DtBioA at an introductory price. Stay tuned for more details from METZ and experience the freedom of entertainment on the move.

METZ, a renowned German brand, is built on the foundation of European manufacturing, delivering exceptional quality and innovation. METZ offers a diverse lineup of smart TVs, incorporating cutting-edge OLED, Mini LED, QLED+ technologies. With screen sizes ranging from 24 to 100 inches, METZ ensures a perfect fit for every consumer's entertainment needs. As a dynamic global brand, METZ has launched operations in more than 24 European countries and plans to expand into even more in the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638647/METZ_MTE7000_Portable_Music_TV.jpg