2K TV Like You've Never Seen: METZ Pushes the Limits with the 2025 Newly Launched 32MQF7000Z 2K QLED TV

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ, the renowned German TV brand, is set to disrupt the 2K television market with the debut of the 32MQF7000Z 2K QLED TV. This brand-new model will be first released this month in the Czech Republic. Combining top-tier QLED technology with an affordable price, this model offers exceptional value for today's consumers.

For years, QLED displays were considered a premium feature reserved for higher-end televisions. METZ is changing that narrative. With the launch of the 32-inch MQF7000Z, consumers can now experience the remarkable benefits of the latest generation of QLED technology, even in the 2K category.

At the heart of the MQF7000Z is a display designed to endure. Thanks to the structural stability of quantum dots, this TV model delivers vibrant, fade-resistant colors that stay brilliant for up to 10 years — even after watching 1,000 films, the picture quality remains as stunning and clear as on the very first day. Beyond durability, the QLED panel delivers a wider color gamut, offering more lifelike tones and remarkable image details that elevate the viewing experience. The quantum dot materials used are also more environmentally friendly, free from toxic and harmful heavy metals. This makes the MQF7000Z a smarter, greener choice for today's households and reflects METZ's strong commitment to sustainability.

Additionally, MQF7000Z is built for the connected lifestyle. Powered by the latest Google TV, it offers access to over 11,000 apps, 700,000 entertainment resources, and seamless compatibility with over 1 billion IoT devices. With Google Assistant, users can control the TV simply by voice.

More highlights include HDR10 for richer contrast and more natural images, Eye Care technology with Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free viewing for added comfort, Dolby Audio and Wonder Audio for cinema-like sound, and dual-frequency WiFi for smoother streaming and faster connectivity.

Experience brilliance. Value that lasts. The MQF7000Z is the perfect choice for those seeking immersive entertainment at an exceptional value. Now available at an exclusive launch price of CZK 3,490 — that's 30% off the original CZK 4,990.

https://bit.ly/4lgWkY8

Founded in 1938, METZ is a distinguished German household appliance company known for over 87 years of exceptional German engineering. Committed to innovation and modern technology, METZ company currently offers two sub-brands: Metz Classic and METZ blue (the METZ brand introduced above). Launched in 2018, METZ blue was created to meet the diverse lifestyle needs of the younger generation and has since become a trusted TV brand across 24 European countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724630/2.jpg