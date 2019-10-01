MetaCompliance Launches New Cyber Security Software to Simplify Awareness Campaigns

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry first, global Cyber Security specialist, MetaCompliance, has created a Cyber Security automation tool that enables organisations to dramatically improve awareness whilst reducing the amount of time spent managing Cyber Security initiatives by up to 90%.

Best practice Cyber Security awareness programs combine physical activities such as awareness days, giveaways and poster campaigns, along with digital activities such as policy management, staff assessments, blogs, eLearning and simulated phishing.

The new software allows time-starved Information Security Managers to create an annual staff awareness campaign within the system and use the calendar functionality to schedule the different activities throughout the year.

With a record 3,800 data breaches already reported in the first half of 2019, there has been an increased focus on staff awareness as organisations try to mitigate risk and avoid the serious financial and reputational damage that could result from a costly data breach.

To avoid a one size fits all approach to staff awareness communications, organisations can tailor campaigns to different internal audiences. Adjustments can be made to staff campaigns if risk profiles change, and information can be collated for compliance purposes and to service frameworks such as ISO27001.

Robert O'Brien, CEO of MetaCompliance commented: "Information Security professionals do not have a great deal of time to invest in staff awareness. They want to quickly and easily identify areas of risk within their user population and be able to evidence their activities to a regulator in the event of a data breach.

"Our new software can be set up within a matter of hours and will automatically schedule content throughout the course of a year. This enables security leadership to spend less time creating and coordinating staff awareness campaigns and more time addressing and mitigating risks."

With over 12 years' experience in the Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) market, MetaCompliance provides an innovative solution for compliance and staff awareness automation.

With a focus on staff awareness and security risk management, customers can manage a diverse range of functionality that includes eLearning, simulated phishing alongside policy management, vendor management, risk management and regulatory reporting.

