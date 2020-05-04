Membrane Separation Technology Market Size Worth $43.4 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global membrane separation technology market size is expected to reach USD 43.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Rising adoption of membrane separation technology applications in food and beverage processing industry is expected to positively influence the overall the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The ultrafiltration product segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, as it is emerging as one of the economical and versatile solutions for fluid treatment across the globe

The Europe market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period on account of increasing penetration in the growing pharmaceutical sector

In 2019, waste and wastewater treatment applications dominated the market with a share of more than 46%. Rising focus on recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharges is expected to drive the membrane separation technology market growth

Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization coupled with increasing regulations pertaining to maintaining environment quality

In April 2019 , AXEON Water Technologies announced its decision to appoint ADEKHA Ltd. as its authorized distributor and strategic partner in the Middle East and Africa . This appointment is expected to help AXEON expand its footprint in Nigeria and West Africa .

Technology advancements related to durability enhancement and reduction of fouling potential are expected to have a favorable impact on the widespread adoption of membrane separation technologies. In addition, manufacturers have developed membranes that can withstand high operating temperatures and harsh chemical environments, which is expected to benefit the market growth.

Stringent regulatory framework and environmental concerns are expected to play a critical role in shaping the industry in the near future. Government regulations and policies pertaining to the water treatment for industrial as well as domestic wastewater are anticipated to positively impact water filtration industry, thereby, driving the demand for membrane separation.

Key players in the market such as Merck KGgA; Toray Industries, Inc.; Pentair plc; Hydranautics; and Dupont De Nemours, Inc. own several trademarks and patents, which provide them a competitive edge in the market. In addition, the companies are continuously involved in enhancement of design and performance of their products in order to provide superior separation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global membrane separation technology market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Membrane Separation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Reverse Osmosis



Microfiltration



Ultrafiltration



Nanofiltration

Membrane Separation Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Waste & Wastewater Treatment



Industry Processing



Food & Beverage Processing



Pharmaceutical & Medical



Others

Membrane Separation Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America (CSA)

(CSA)

Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

