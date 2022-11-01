Members from 120-Plus World Trade Center Businesses Reconnect at the 2022 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum in New York

Nearly 300 attendees from 49 countries gathered for the hybrid event

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) , an international trade organization that connects over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, hosted its 2022 WTCA Member Forum on October 23-25 in New York City. Nearly 300 registered attendees across more than 120 World Trade Center businesses in 49 countries around the world gathered for this year's two-day hybrid event — with 80 attendees in person in New York City for the first time in three years.

Attendees at the 2022 WTCA Member Forum held in New York City and virtually October 23-25, 2022. Photo Credit: April Renae Photography.

With the theme of "Innovation & Connection: Celebrating the Power of the Network," the forum was an engaging and insightful experience that allowed members to reconnect and demonstrated the resilience and global reach of the WTCA network.

The WTCA introduced its newest members and the WTCA Chair, New York Executive Team, Regional Advisory Councils, WTCA regional teams, and Member Advisory Councils provided important updates to attendees about what's to come in 2023. Highlights from the forum included two media training workshops; Member Flash Presentations where WTCA members shared best practices and updates on their WTC business initiatives focused on "Connection" and "Innovation;" a discussion on how the WTCA and its membership can work together to promote sustainable measures; a brainstorm session on how to celebrate WTCA Day (June 12) moving forward; a discussion of priorities for the North American region; and fun facts about several WTCA members during "Late Night with the WTCA," featuring host Scott Center of WTC Savannah. Space Era, an initiative to address the global housing crisis, was also announced as the winner of the 2021-2022 WTCA Foundation "Peace Through Trade" Student Competition.

The forum concluded with an official kickoff from H.R.H. Togbe Afede XIV to count down to the 53rd annual General Assembly (GA) hosted by WTC Accra on April 23-28, 2023. With the theme of "Towards African Economic Integration and Enhanced Global Presence," the 2023 GA will focus on business opportunities across the continent of Africa, bringing together new and expanded opportunities not only to/from Ghana but all nations. The GA promises to be a unique and engaging event, demonstrating the strength of the WTCA network, and is the perfect opportunity to showcase African companies on a global stage.

"It was wonderful to welcome back our members to our headquarters in New York City to network, share their expertise and learn new skills at our first worldwide, in-person event since before the pandemic," said John E. Drew, Chair, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "This year's forum proved how resilient our global network is and that we enjoy great success as a whole association when we can strengthen connections on a global scale – there is no substitution to the value of seeing each other in-person. We look forward to reconnecting again in a few months in Accra to explore what makes Africa an investment destination and invite African companies to share their exciting business opportunities with our global WTCA network at next year's GA."

