Medical Imaging Market to be Worth $47.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical imaging market size is expected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic systems in developing countries and growing trends of market player collaborations are some of the key factors driving the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The ultrasound product segment captured the largest market share in 2021. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is due to the rapid technological advancements, such as the development of hybrid imaging modalities and the integration of AI.

Based on end-uses, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the blooming healthcare service industry in developing countries.

North America led the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Medical Imaging Market Growth & Trends

Developing countries have shown a surge in the volume of imaging procedures in the past few years. The low density of installed imaging systems in these regions is expected to provide significant growth potential during the forecast period. Favorable government policies and booming medical tourism in these countries are expected to attract global market players in the untapped market. The integration of multiple imaging modalities is expected to play an important role in market growth. These systems have accurate diagnostic capabilities and are available at affordable prices. The integration of imaging modalities with surgical suites is anticipated to open a new avenue for the market at the global level.

The development of portable diagnostic tools is important to expand the applications of imaging devices in ambulatory care, clinics, and emergency care departments. Handheld ultrasound devices provide quick and safer images that are critical in emergency care. Ongoing trials and studies to explore the potential of MRI technology for the early detection of neurological conditions are showing positive results. The development of new radiofrequency coils is anticipated to expand these applications during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical imaging market based on product, end-use, and region:

Medical Imaging Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

X-ray

By Modality



Radiography





Fluoroscopy





Mammography



By Technology



Digital Radiography





Computed Radiography



By Mobility



Stationary





Mobile



By End-use



Hospital





Diagnostic Imaging Centers





Others

Ultrasound

By Product



Diagnostic ultrasound devices





2D







3D/4D







Doppler





Therapeutic ultrasound devices





High-intensity focused ultrasound







Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy



By Portability



Handheld





Cart/Trolley Based



By Application



Ob/Gyn





Cardiology





Vascular





Orthopedics





General Imaging



By End-use



Hospital





Diagnostic Imaging Centers





Others

Computed Tomography

By Technology



High-end slice





Mid-end slice





Low-end slice





Cone beam



By Application



Oncology





Neurology





Cardiology





Vascular





Musculoskeletal





Others



By End-use



Hospital





Diagnostic Imaging Centers





Others

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

By Architecture



Closed System





Open System



By Field Strength



Low Field Strength





Mid Field Strength





High Field Strength



By Application



Brain and neurological





Spine and musculoskeletal





Vascular





Abdomen





Cardiac





Breast





Other



By End-use



Hospital





Diagnostic Imaging Centers





Others

Nuclear Imaging

By Product



SPECT





Analog







Digital







Software









Equipment





PET





Analog







Digital







Software









Equipment



By Application



Oncology





Cardiology





Neurology





Others

Medical Imaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Medical Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of the Medical Imaging Market

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Mindray Medical International

Esaote

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Koning Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Cubresa Inc.

