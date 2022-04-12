Medical Image Analysis Software Market Worth $5.49 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 5.49 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs the demand for medical image analysis software. The high growth is majorly attributed to a rise in the usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis. Furthermore, the rising demand for medical image analysis software is being driven by the increased use of imaging equipment due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and developing applications of computer-aided diagnosis.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The oncology application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased application scope of image analysis software in cancer diagnostics.

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the high product adoption in the diagnosis of various diseases.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR during the forecast years owing to the unmet clinical needs.

The global market is highly fragmented and companies witness fierce competition as the industry is technology-driven.

Strategies implemented by key players include collaborative agreements, new product launches, and geographical expansions.

Read 120-page market research report, "Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Hospitals, ASC), By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By Imaging Type (3D, 4D), By Modality, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Growth & Trends

According to data by the National Health Council, in 2020, around 133 million Americans were affected by chronic diseases, accounting for more than 40% of the country's total population. Thus, increasing cases of chronic diseases lead to an upsurge in the usage of medical imaging techniques. In addition, shifting focus to providing enhanced care has led to the incorporation of various computer-aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing to the market growth. The introduction of technologically advanced products, such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms, is also presumed to boost the demand for the software. An increase in medical imaging procedures will further drive the market growth.According to Science Direct, in the U.S. alone, around 600 million imaging operations are performed each year. This shows the potential demand for medical image analysis software solutions. Various benefits, such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows are expected to bolster the demand and increase product penetration over the forecast period. Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth. These platforms are user-friendly, and cost less as compared to integrated solutions. These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders.For instance, GE healthcare's ViewPoint 6 (for MFM) is a standalone software designed for dedicated ultrasound reporting and image management. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging has impacted market dynamics in recent years and is expected to have a positive impact on the market. For instance, in March 2021, Royal Philips and DiA Imaging Analysis entered into a strategic partnership to provide clinicians with automated solutions at the point of care. Philips' industry-leading ultrasound picture quality, combined with DiA's AI library of automated solutions, will assist Point-of-Care customers in and out of the hospital improve diagnostic confidence, operational efficiency, and access to care.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical image analysis software market on the basis of software type, modality, imaging type, application, end use, and region:

Medical Image Analysis Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Integrated

Stand-alone

Medical Image Analysis Software Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Tomography

Computed Tomography



Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Positron Emission Tomography



Single-Photon Emission Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Medical Image Analysis Software Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

Medical Image Analysis Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Urology & Nephrology

Medical Image Analysis Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASCs)

Others (Academic & Research Centers)

Medical Image Analysis Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Medical Image Analysis Software Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare

MIM Software, Inc.

Aquilab SAS

ESAOTE SPA

Merge Healthcare, Inc. (IBM)

ClaroNav, Inc.

Xinapse, Inc.

Bruker

