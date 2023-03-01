Medical Foods Market to be Worth $33.5 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical foods market size is expected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the growing burden of malnutrition are the major factors responsible for the substantial growth of the market over the years. For instance, according to a WHO report, about 149 million children under 5 were stunted and 38.9 million were obese or overweight due to undernutrition in 2020. The emerging focus of the policymakers to manage chronic disorders and nutritional deficiency is also anticipated to drive the adoption of medical foods over the years.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The oral route of the administration segment dominated the market in 2021. The major factors contributing to the large share of the segment include a high preference for oral medical foods owing to the ease of consumption and high commercial viability of products administered orally.

The powder product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the factors such as rising application areas of powdered medical foods, ease of administration, and higher commercial viability.

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea emerged as the leading application segment in 2021. The diabetic neuropathy segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

By sales channel, the institutional sales segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the higher penetration and adoption of these products in the healthcare institutions such as clinics, hospitals, and care centers.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of key players.

Medical Foods Market Growth & Trends

The oral route of the administration segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021. The major factors contributing to the segment growth include a high preference for oral medical foods owing to the ease of consumption and high commercial viability of products administered orally. In addition, these foods are available in a variety of forms such as pills, powder, puddings, and pre-thickened products, thereby fueling the growth of the segment.

In 2021, the powder product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0%. Factors contributing to the growth are rising application areas of powdered medical foods, ease of administration, and higher commercial viability. The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the ease of consumption of liquid-based foods for special medical purposes by the pediatric and geriatric population.

The chemotherapy-induced diarrhea segment emerged as the largest application segment in 2021. Diarrhea caused by chemotherapy treatment is one of the common problems among cancer patients and the rising prevalence of cancer is one of the major reasons for increasing the revenue share. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute statistics, about half of the patients develop diarrhea when treated with chemotherapy agents and the rate can reach 80% with respect to certain chemotherapy agents.

The institutional sales channel segment dominated the market in 2021. Higher penetration and adoption of oral and enteral medical foods in the healthcare institutions such as clinics, hospitals, and care centers and the rising consumption of these products are some of the major factors contributing to the large revenue share. In addition, rising demand for such products in inpatient facilities and increasing adoption for such products are boosting the market growth.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. The presence of major players and high revenue generated by them in the North American region are the key factors contributing to the regional market growth. In addition, strategic developments, the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, and the increasing adoption of medical foods by patients and healthcare professionals are the other factors supporting the growth.

Furthermore, the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the consumption of medical foods. Growing preference by healthcare professionals to consume these products in patients suffering from comorbidities and chronic conditions is beneficial in supporting the market growth. In addition, increasing complications in the patients suffering from chronic disorders due to COVID-19 disease are fueling their adoption and consumption, thereby supporting the growth.

Medical Foods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical foods market on the basis of route of administration, product, application, sales channel, and region:

Medical Foods Market - Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Oral

Enteral

Medical Foods Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Pills

Powder

Liquid

Others

Medical Foods Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy

Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea

Pathogen Related Infections

Diabetic Neuropathy

ADHD

Depression

Alzheimer's Disease

Nutritional Deficiency

Orphan Diseases

Phenylketonuria



Eosinophilic Esophagitis



FPIES



MSUD



Homocystinuria



Tyrosinemia



Others

Wound Healing

Chronic Diarrhea

Constipation Relief

Protein Booster

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Other Cancer Related Treatments

Severe Protein Allergy

Other

Medical Foods Market - Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Online Sales

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Medical Foods Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



Singapore



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Medical Foods Market

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Fresenius Kabi

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medtrition, Inc.

