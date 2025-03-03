Material Informatics Market worth $410.4 million in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global material informatics market size is projected to grow from USD 170.4 million in 2025 to USD 410.4 million in 2030, recording a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The material informatics market is growing rapidly as the demand for sustainability initiatives and the need for eco-friendly materials are encouraging companies to leverage predictive analytics for developing alternatives with reduced environmental impact. The key drivers of the materials informatics market include the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in materials science to accelerate research and development processes. The growing demand for advanced materials across industries such as electronics, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare is fueling the need for data-driven approaches to material discovery.

Chemicals segment is estimated to have the second largest market in the material informatics market in 2024.

The chemicals segment holds the second-largest share in the materials informatics market because it plays a significant role in material discovery, process optimization, and performance enhancement across various industries, including pharmaceuticals. The chemical industry extensively utilizes material informatics to propel research and development, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency by applying AI and machine learning to predict molecular interactions, material behaviors, and chemical properties. Material informatics in the pharmaceuticals sector is transforming drug discovery through rapid identification of new drug formulations, excipient optimization, and drug delivery system enhancement.

Manufacturing segment is expected to witness second highest CAGR in the material informatics industry during forecasted period.

The manufacturing segment will register the second largest CAGR during 2025-2030 in the market for materials informatics on account of rising application of artificial intelligence and machine learning for discovering materials and process improvement. Material manufacturers are applying materials informatics to expedite the development of new-age materials with better attributes at lower costs and time requirements than conventional trial-and-error experiments. On the other hand, the increasing use of lightweight materials with high performances in aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries to meet the sustainability and performance imperatives is increasing investments in material computational design.

North America is expected to witness the second highest CAGR of the material informatics industry during forecast period.

The region is home to the world's premier technology companies, research labs, and government labs that heavily invest in computational material science, artificial intelligence-enabled simulations, and high-throughput experimentation. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly becoming part of material informatics in industries ranging from aerospace and automobiles to electronics and healthcare. In addition, the US Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, and other government agencies support programs that encourage AI-based material innovation, which promotes industry-academia partnerships. North American companies are also using material informatics for sustainability purposes, including the creation of environmentally friendly polymers, lightweight electric vehicle composites, and advanced semiconductor materials.

The key companies in the material informatics companies include Schrödinger, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Exabyte Inc. (US), Citrine Informatics (US), Phaseshift Technologies (Canada), AI Materia (Canada), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Kebotix, Inc. (US), Materials Design, Inc. (US), and MaterialsZone (Israel).

