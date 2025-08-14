Smart Port Market worth $7.95 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Port Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 2.53 billion in 2025 to USD 7.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. The Smart Port Market is constantly growing due to the increasing attention to improving port efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, as well as the growing volumes of international trade and cargo flows. This development is also encouraged by the increased fears of port congestion, carbon emissions, and the efficient operations of logistics. Modernization of digital technologies has become vital, as global supply chains experience a bundle of pressure from a rise in e-commerce, changing trade behavior, and the need for real-time data transparency. The predicted maintenance, the optimal management of the traffic of the vessels, and the efficient control of the containers, with the help of smart port solutions, which include AI-powered cranes, IoT-enabled sensors, a digital twin platform, and a blockchain-based documentation system, reduce the turnaround time, decreasing the cost of operation and increasing safety.

In the developed world, the effort to modernize the old port facility contributes to deploying smart technology, primarily in the developed world. The massive exercise in installing new port projects and government-sponsored digitalization campaigns catalyzes the demand in emerging markets. Moreover, the attention of international regulations to ensure the reduction of maritime emissions and the transition into the integrated, data-driven port ecosystem would also contribute to market growth.

Seaports to record higher CAGR during forecast period.

Seaports will be the fastest-growing segment within the Smart Port Market during the forecast period, owing to the primary importance of this segment in the international maritime business and its ability to encourage the massive side of digitalization. The cargo processed at seaports is far larger than that at inland ports, so automation, real-time tracking, predictive analysis, and energy-efficient operations are essential. Seaports such as Tuas Mega Port, Shanghai Yangshan, Busan, and Vizhinjam have engaged in massive investments in technologies such as cranes powered by artificial intelligence, autonomous carriers, digital twins, and an integrated port community system to enhance efficiency and minimize turnaround time in leading international seaports. Such intelligent upgrades not only increase the throughput but also fit within the framework of decarbonization and sustainability requirements. The smart infrastructure is implemented more quickly because seaports provide additional funding and foster public–private partnerships, given their strategic position in global trade.

Asia Pacific to hold largest market share during forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region for the Smart Port Market, driven by strong trade growth combined with extensive port infrastructure, governmental initiatives of digitalization, and being a subject of extensive investments in port modernization. Some of the busiest and most technologically advanced ports in the world can be found in this region, including Singapore, Shanghai, and Busan, which are already deploying smart technologies, including AI, IoT, and digital twin systems, to make their operations more efficient and decrease the turnaround time. Smart port developments in Asia are also boosted by China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to improve connectivity and infrastructure. Also, other nations, such as India, are keen on investing in digitizing ports, such as the Sagarmala Program and Port Community System 1x. The rising pressure to manage the increasing cargo quantities, minimize environmental impacts, and enhance the supply chain strength is compelling both the open and the closed parties in the locale to use smart solutions. Consequently, Asia Pacific is the most vibrant and fast-developing market in the international smart port industry.

Key Market Players

ABB, Siemens, Eaton, GE Vernova, and Schneider Electric are major players in the Smart Port Market. Their major strategies include acquisitions, product launches, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

IBM (US)

IBM (US) is a global leader in AI, hybrid cloud, and digital transformation services, playing a crucial role in shaping next-generation smart port infrastructure. IBM Watson, IBM cloud, IBM Maximo application suite, and IBM blockchain offer scalable capabilities through its core technologies to perform real-time monitoring of ports, predictive maintenance, tracking assets, and digital documentation. IBM concentrates on making ports smarter, improving operations, providing a clearer picture of its supply chain, and decreasing congestion by linking IT and operational port technologies. IBM's smart port solutions will optimize decision-making throughout logistics networks based on AI-led insights, digital representations of things, and IoT-connected devices. Its solution in blockchain-based trade documentation systems has played a key role in the facilitation of speed in processing, cargo traceability, and customs compliance. IBM has partnered with significant maritime hubs such as the Port of Rotterdam and the Port of Valencia to spearhead full-scale digital transformation initiatives. These projects focus on deploying cloud infrastructures, advanced data platforms, and integrating interrelated ecosystems. The objective is to optimize port logistics and align them with strategic frameworks aimed at carbon reduction. This multifaceted approach enhances operational efficiency and supports sustainability goals in logistics management.

With a presence in over 175 countries, IBM leverages its global consulting and cloud capabilities to drive port digitalization aligned with Industry 4.0 and sustainability goals. The company's emphasis on secure data infrastructure, open-source platforms, and modular architecture enables port authorities to transition from traditional models to fully digitized smart port ecosystems. IBM's competitive edge lies in its strong R&D pipeline, cross-industry expertise, and ability to co-develop end-to-end solutions with governments, logistics firms, and port operators worldwide.

Accenture (Ireland)

Accenture (Ireland) is a leading international professional services firm offering strategy, consulting, digital transformation, technology, and operations solutions, positioning the company as a major facilitator of smart port ecosystems. Accenture supports the modernization of ports and logistics hubs by providing new and up-to-date infrastructure models through its Industry X, Accenture Cloud First, and Supply Chain & Operations platforms based on AI, IoT, edge computing, cybersecurity, and digital twin services. Accenture facilitates end-to-end smart port transformation plans by assisting in building a digital roadmap, integrating technology, optimizing processes, and engaging stakeholders. The company has been involved in strategic port modernization programs in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It has been engaged in partnerships on issues of ports' digitalization frameworks, blockchain-based trade mechanisms, and sustainable operations. Its collaboration with port authorities is usually directed at the improvement of the cargo visibility, the increase of the productivity of the berths, and the attainment of real-time operational intelligence with the help of advanced analytics.

With a presence in over 120 countries and a workforce exceeding 740,000 employees, Accenture combines deep industry expertise with scalable tech delivery models. Its Smart Ports Center of Excellence brings together cross-functional teams to develop tailored, future-ready port solutions that address evolving challenges in global shipping, customs automation, energy efficiency, and cyber-resilience. The company's strength lies in integrating business strategy with next-gen technology deployment. It is a trusted partner for global port operators aiming to become digitally connected, agile, and sustainable.

