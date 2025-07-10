Marketing Automation Market worth $81.01 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Marketing Automation Market Size is Projected to Reach 81.01 billion by 2030 from USD 47.02 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marketing Automation Market"

330 – Tables

70 - Figures

360 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Type, Channel Integration Type, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Hubspot (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Thryv (US), SAS Institute (US), Klaviyo (US), Intuit (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Zoho (India), Sprinklr (US), Braze (US), SugarCRM (US), CentraHub CRM (India), Mekari (Indonesia), Acoustic (US), RD Station (Brazil), Brevo (France), Pipedrive (US), Creatio (US), Acquia (US), ActiveCampaign (US), LeadSquared (India), Constant Contact (US), BusinessNEXT (India), Sitecore (US), GetResponse (Poland), Inconcert (Spain), Maropost (Canada), ClickDimensions (US), Omnisend (UK), Act-On (US), Edrone (Poland), iContact (US), Ometria (UK), Mindmatrix (US), Drip (US), Kit (US), SimplyCast (Canada), VBOUT (US), Net-Results (US), and GreenRope (US)

The market is driven by rapid adoption of AI-powered solutions that enhance customer engagement, a strong focus on personalized marketing to improve ROI, and a widespread shift toward omnichannel automation platforms. These factors enable businesses to deliver timely and relevant experiences across customer touchpoints, such as personalized email campaigns based on user behavior and AI-driven product recommendations tailored to individual preferences, thereby fueling robust market growth.

Email marketing automation tools will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Email marketing automation tools hold the highest market share in the Marketing Automation Market as they offer a cost-effective and scalable channel for customer engagement and lead nurturing. Their use of AI and predictive analytics improves personalization and campaign effectiveness, while automated workflows such as cart abandonment and onboarding emails boost conversion rates. Widespread adoption across diverse business sizes, combined with seamless integration into omnichannel strategies and compliance with evolving data privacy standards, further solidifies email marketing automation's dominant position in the market.

Healthcare & life sciences enterprise users are poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Healthcare & life sciences enterprise users record the highest CAGR in the Marketing Automation Market due to rapid digital transformation, the integration of AI-powered analytics, and the need to personalize engagement with patients and healthcare professionals. These sectors are leveraging automation to streamline complex regulatory processes, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver tailored, data-driven campaigns. The growing emphasis on patient safety and real-time insights further accelerates adoption, positioning healthcare and life sciences at the forefront of marketing automation growth.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America holds the largest market share in marketing automation due to the region's high digital maturity, technology adoption, and concentration of leading marketing automation vendors. The presence of data-driven enterprises across sectors such as retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and healthcare & life sciences fuels strong demand for advanced automation tools. Additionally, widespread use of AI, predictive analytics, and omnichannel strategies enable organizations to deliver personalized, scalable marketing.

Top Key Companies in Marketing Automation Market:

The major players in the Marketing Automation Market include HubSpot (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Thryv (US), SAS Institute (US), Klaviyo (US), and Intuit (US).

