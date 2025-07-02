Markel International appoints Jasminder Kaur as Principal Officer - Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Jasminder Kaur as Principal Officer - Malaysia, marking a significant step in the company's expansion plans in Malaysia.

In her new role, Kaur will be responsible for scaling Markel's operations in Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant economies with an established specialty insurance market. She will collaborate closely with the underwriting team in Singapore, while also working to establish and grow Markel's underwriting capability in Kuala Lumpur. The appointment will build on Markel's existing presence in Malaysia, where Markel is licensed as a Tier 2 reinsurer in Labuan.

Kaur brings close to three decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a strong background in risk management and broking. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of MP Honan Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd, where she played a key role in evolving the local broking firm into an international boutique firm, driving sales growth and operational excellence. Prior to that, she spent more than 8 years at Aon Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd, where she held various leadership roles, including Chief Broking Officer.

Kaur will report to Kevin Leung, Chief Underwriting Officer – Asia Pacific.

Christian Stobbs, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, commented: "Jasminder's appointment is a key strategic move for our business in Malaysia, leveraging her proven ability to deliver results and her deep understanding of the local market. We're thrilled to have her join our team and are excited about the impact she'll make in leading our expansion efforts and strengthening our relationships with clients and partners."

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

