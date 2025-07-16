Markel appoints Chelsea Jiang as Managing Director - Greater China

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Chelsea Jiang as Managing Director – Greater China.

Based in Hong Kong, Jiang will oversee Markel's operations in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, driving continued growth and deepening the company's presence across Greater China. She will support local and regional teams in executing Markel's strategy, enhancing product offerings, and strengthening broker and client relationships in one of the region's most dynamic markets.

Chelsea Jiang 2025

Jiang joins from AXA, where she was Chief Technical & Innovation Officer for AXA's General Insurance business across Greater China. With a career that spans underwriting leadership and product development, she brings a deep understanding of the Greater China market and a strong track record of commercial and operational delivery.

Jiang will report to newly appointed Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Sucheng Chang.

Kevin Leung, Chief Underwriting Officer – Asia Pacific, commented: "Chelsea's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Markel in Greater China. Her leadership, regional expertise, and ability to connect strategy with execution make her a strong addition to our team. I look forward to working with her to further accelerate our growth and build on the strong foundations laid by our teams in Hong Kong and Shanghai."

Sucheng Chang, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, adds: "With both our Hong Kong and Shanghai teams reporting into her, we're confident Chelsea will bring greater alignment, foster stronger collaboration, and help unlock the full potential of our teams across the region. Her leadership will ensure a unified and strategic approach as we continue to scale in one of Asia Pacific's most important markets."

