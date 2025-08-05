Managed Security Services (MSS) Market worth $66.83 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Managed Security Services Market is projected to grow from USD 39.47DELRAY BEACH, Fla. billion in 2025 to USD 66.83 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered By Service Type, Type, Organization size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), NTT (Japan), LevelBlue (US), Accenture (Ireland), DXC Technology (US), Secnap (US), Deloitte (US), Secureworks (US), Trustwave (US), Verizon (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HPE (US), TCS (India), Atos (France), Orange Cyberdefense (France), Rapid7 (US), TrendMicro (Japan), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), CrowdStrike (US), F5 (US), Capgemini (France), Infosys (India), Lumen (US), Kroll (US), Netsurion (US), Atlas Systems (US), Cipher (US), RSI Security (US), SecurityHQ (UK), Lightedge (US), LRQA (UK), Teceze (UK), CyFlare (US), Ascend Technologies (US), Avertium (US), DigitalXRAID (UK), and TrustNet (US)

The evolving regulatory environment and stricter compliance mandates accelerate demand for managed security services across industries. As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, finance, healthcare, and government organizations must meet the GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA regulations with continuous monitoring and incident response readiness. Non-compliance risks, including financial penalties and reputational harm, prompt enterprises to adopt MSS solutions that align with global and industry-specific security frameworks. This shift drives investments in advanced threat intelligence, automated reporting, and compliance-driven cybersecurity, enabling organizations to meet complex regulatory expectations without compromising operational efficiency.

Fully managed security services segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The fully MSS segment holds the largest market share as organizations increasingly seek end-to-end protection without the need to build or manage in-house security operations. With rising cyber threats, evolving compliance demands, and the shortage of skilled professionals, businesses are turning to fully managed solutions for comprehensive threat detection, incident response, vulnerability management, and regulatory reporting.

These services provide continuous, expert-led monitoring and advanced security technologies such as SIEM, firewalls, and endpoint protection under a single service model. Enterprises benefit from reduced operational complexity, faster incident resolution, and improved security posture, making fully managed services a preferred choice across industries, particularly in sectors with critical infrastructure and stringent data protection mandates.

Large enterprises organization size segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

With vast digital infrastructure and distributed operations, large enterprises are frequent targets of sophisticated cyber threats, making them key adopters of MSS. These organizations require advanced threat detection, continuous monitoring, and rapid incident response across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Large enterprises increasingly turn to MSS providers for scalable security operations, integrated threat intelligence, and 24/7 SOC capabilities to manage evolving threats and complex compliance needs. High security budgets enable the adoption of AI-driven analytics, zero-trust frameworks, and automated response tools. Additionally, regulatory pressures, supply chain risks, and data privacy concerns drive large enterprises to invest in tailored MSS solutions that ensure resilience, protect business-critical assets, and maintain compliance across global markets.

Middle East & Africa will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The managed security services market in the Middle East & Africa is expanding rapidly, driven by the rising cyber threats, digital transformation, and strict regulatory frameworks. UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa invest in smart cities, fintech, and critical infrastructure, prioritizing cybersecurity. Frequent attacks on the oil and gas sector, including the Shamoon malware incident, have intensified demand for 24/7 monitoring and advanced threat response. With GCC nations holding over 495 billion barrels of crude oil, the energy sector faces elevated cyber espionage risks, driving MSS adoption.

Regulatory measures such as the UAE's Resolution No. 281 enforce secure IT environments, particularly for remote operations, data privacy, and access control. Collaborations such as the Microsoft–CPX Holding partnership are aligning national cybersecurity frameworks with private sector resilience. As reliance on digital infrastructure grows, MSS providers are expanding their regional footprint to deliver scalable, compliance-ready services, positioning the Middle East & Africa as a key growth frontier for the global MSS Market.

Top Key Companies in Managed Security Services (MSS) Market:

IBM (US), NTT (Japan), LevelBlue (US), Accenture (Ireland), DXC Technology (US), Secnap (US), Deloitte (US), Secureworks (US), Trustwave (US), Verizon (US) are the key players in the MSS Market.

