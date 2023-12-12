Longchamp selects Premialab

Leading French asset manager will use Premialab technology for risk management and portfolio strategy

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a leading provider of data, analytics, and risk solutions, today announced that Longchamp Asset Management had selected its technology to deliver portfolio management and risk solutions.

Premialab helps its clients manage their systematic and multi-asset portfolios, leveraging a unique data set provided by the world's largest 18 investment banks. Premialab tools streamline asset allocation and strategy selection, and maximise portfolio returns, while efficiently controlling risk. Co-founder and CEO Adrien Géliot said the company was delighted to welcome Longchamp to Premialab's rapidly expanding European business.

"Longchamp is an exceptional firm and a specialist in Quantitative Investment Strategies – QIS – which is the heart of the Premialab business," he said. "Our products draw together the collective intelligence of over 5,000 liquid systematic strategies to deliver the only independent benchmarking and analysis toolset for these strategies available in the world today. I am delighted to work with Longchamp to deliver our atomic-level solutions to their outstanding team."

Longchamp Managing Director, Head of Solutions and Fund Structuring Remi Genlot said Premialab was a natural fit within the firm's business model. "QIS is one of Longchamp's main areas of expertise – we trade with all major QIS providers on an open architecture basis; we use QIS in our discretionary funds and mandates; and we provide fund wrapped solutions to banks and their clients," he said. "Premialab is an invaluable partner to help understand and manage risk on a lookthrough basis, aggregated across counterparties, delivered in real-time within state-of-the-art report frameworks."

Premialab Co-founder and COO Pierre Trecourt said momentum was building rapidly in the systematic trading sector as a growing range of firms use these strategies for liquid, real-time expression. "We sit at the centre of the systematic trading world as the only firm that can aggregate and make sense of its massive, expanding universe of data."

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform processes 5 million data points every day on 5,000+ investible systematic strategies, with clients AUM representing an estimated USD$5 trillion. The Premialab platform and Premialab Pure Factors® together offer cross-asset quantitative strategy selection, and due diligence on strategies available across global markets. The platform also delivers faster, more detailed risk management and reporting, including regulatory reporting. Premialab has offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, and insurance companies globally.

About Longchamp

Founded in 2013, Longchamp AM built its investment management expertise around a long-term investment approach and a philosophy of alignment of interests with its investors. Its managers are personally invested in their funds and thus offer conviction-based portfolio management.

Longchamp AM is a unique investment management company. Through its history and its team, it is at the crossroads of investment management and capital market activities. It combines independence, agility, and an experienced team, with specialists from the world of asset management as well as financial engineering and investment banking.

Longchamp AM sets itself up both as a content creator but also as a financial engineering company which likes to develop solutions dedicated to solving specific, complex issues.