Loftware Spectrum® 4.0 Optimizes Label Printing from Mobile Devices and Introduces Label Comparison

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions, today announced the availability of Loftware Spectrum 4.0. This latest release of Loftware's flagship Enterprise Labeling Solution enables users to design label printing applications purpose-built for mobile devices, which streamlines global labeling processes. Spectrum 4.o also introduces a new user interface (UI) to enhance usability and leverages Loftware's DaVinci feature to provide powerful label comparison to speed label design and review.

Spectrum's HTML5 user interface is optimized for mobile devices, including IOS devices, to allow customers to manage label printing and related business processes from anywhere, whether factory floor, warehouse or in the field. The streamlined interface maximizes productivity and further extends access to additional supply chain users.

The new user interface combined with Spectrum's Application Architect feature provides customers with unlimited flexibility to configure and run applications for all of their labeling and non-labeling related activities. This enables global users and supply chain partners to print labels on demand, track print job status or perform other functions with ease on any type of device. Users can also run applications outside the Spectrum interface which are purpose-built and branded for their use.

Loftware DaVinci provides sophisticated label comparison capabilities to speed label creation and review/approval process. Users can compare label templates directly while designing labels, or as part of a Spectrum application which is part of a broader workflow process. With DaVinci, users can toggle between high resolution label versions to quickly proof content and highlight differences. DaVinci lets users identify label duplicates and reduces the number of label templates they need to manage.

"Loftware's end-to-end digital platform is redefining how enterprises create, manage and print complex labeling and packaging artwork and scale across their operations. With this new release we extend our leadership by offering the next level of user experience along with innovative capabilities that only Loftware can provide," stated Loftware VP of Product Management, Josh Roffman.

Spectrum 4.0 further enhances the user experience by offering enhanced navigation that provides easy access to key functions like label design, status, applications and printing. The release also introduces new colors and styles and a redesigned user workspace to maximize productivity. Also, the new user interface is designed to meet the performance requirements of both on premise and cloud deployments.

Additionally, Spectrum 4.0 adds an enhanced barcode wizard which streamlines creation and management of barcodes, including GS1 endorsed barcodes. Label designers can save time and ensure accuracy using Spectrum's barcode wizard which guides them through the necessary steps to generate industry standard barcodes. Spectrum 4.0 offers expanded support for high resolution scalable vector graphics (SVG) and provides enhancements to the configurable REST API, further expanding Spectrum's extensive web services capabilities.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Offering the industry's most comprehensive digital platform, with SaaS, cloud-based and on-premise solutions, Loftware redefines how enterprises create, manage and print complex labeling and packaging artwork and scale across their operations. Loftware solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle® and other enterprise applications to produce mission-critical barcode labels, documents, RFID smart tags and packaging artwork. Our combined platform–whether for labeling, artwork management or both–enables customers to uniquely meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, improve time to market and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility

