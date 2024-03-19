LOCUS ROBOTICS NAMED ONE OF FAST COMPANY'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OF 2024

Leading Warehouse Automation Provider Recognized for Its Groundbreaking LocusOne Robotics Orchestration Platform

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today announced it has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. The company was recognized for its groundbreaking LocusOne robotics orchestration platform, which is revolutionizing warehouse operations by seamlessly orchestrating large, diverse fleets of AMRs using AI and real-time data analytics.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

LocusOne represents a paradigm shift in warehouse automation, redefining how businesses manage their material movement needs while optimizing productivity, efficiency and sustainability. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge robotics, AI, data science and smart orchestration, the platform enables warehouses to dynamically coordinate heterogenous AMR fleets to handle any job – from delicate picking to heavy payload transport – while boosting productivity 2-3x.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies for our revolutionary LocusOne technology," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "The Locus Solution is transforming the logistics industry by accelerating digital transformation through AI-driven, real-time robotics orchestration. This prestigious award validates our commitment to innovation that drives quantifiable business value for our customers worldwide."

Kait Peterson, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Locus Robotics, added: "In today's fast-paced fulfillment environment, warehouses require flexibility, scalability and predictive intelligence to optimize their operations. LocusOne's ability to coordinate diverse robot types as a single, cohesive unit, while generating actionable business insights through advanced data analytics, is truly pioneering. We are delighted that Fast Company has recognized the transformative impact of our solutions."

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

The LocusOne platform is deployed in over 300 sites across 18 countries, powering digital transformation for some of the world's largest logistics operations. Locus's data-driven autonomous robotics solutions are delivering proven benefits including 80% reduction in workplace injuries, increased worker satisfaction and morale, seamless scalability, and a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2-3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece-handling systems. This multiple award-winning solution helps solve the challenges companies across multiple industries face – labor shortages, costly and inefficient-to-operate systems, and inflexible processes – allowing brands to easily meet higher throughput requirements and easily adapt to volume changes in any operation.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

For information or inquiries about Locus Robotics:

Kary Zate

Sr. Director Marketing Communications

kzate@locusrobotics.com

+1-774-249-4477

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355436/Locus_Logo.jpg