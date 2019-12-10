Liver Health Supplements Market Size Worth $948.61 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global liver health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 948.61 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The changing lifestyle pattern has led to an increase in the consumption of fast food and alcohol, leading to the high prevalence of liver diseases including liver cancer and fatty liver disease. As per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in U.S. liver disease was diagnosed in nearly 4.5 million adults in 2018. The rising prevalence of liver diseases has increased concerns about liver health, thereby a surge in adoption of liver health supplements.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2018, herbal supplements segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to huge usage of herbal supplements in preventing liver health

Capsules segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the liver health supplements market based on dosage form in 2018

Based on geography, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2018. Adoption of preventive health supplements is witnessing lucrative growth with increase in literacy and disposable income among middle-class population

Key market players include The Himalaya Drug Company; Natures Craft; Swisse; Thompson's (Integria Healthcare); Enzymedica; Nature's Bounty; Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; NOW Foods; Irwin's Natural; Gaia Herbs; and NUTRALife

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Liver Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vitamins & Minerals, Herbal Supplements), By Dosage Form (Capsules, Tablets, Liquid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/liver-health-supplements-market

Various initiatives carried out by public and private organizations to increase awareness about liver health is contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Amsety, a nutrition company along with Fatty Liver Foundation launched the Kiss & Click campaign. The campaign is designed to increase awareness regrading liver health and fatty liver disease. The British Liver Trust runs campaigns to promote early diagnosis and intervention along with increasing awareness about all types of liver diseases. Moreover, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) based in Delhi, India undertakes several campaigns to create awareness about hepatitis.

Increase in number of liver supplements launches by the manufacturers is boosting the availability and accessibility of liver health supplements. For instance, in March 2017, Gaia Herbs launched a line of products, Mushroom+Herbs Collection. It included five products, namely, Everday Immune, Mental Clarity, Reishi+Turmeric, Cordyceps+, and Liver Defense. In December 2016, Livwell Products LLC launched drinkSMART, a hangover and liver supplement with vitamins.

Grand View Research has segmented the global liver health supplements market based on product, dosage form, and region:

Liver Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Vitamin & Minerals



Herbal Supplements



Others

Liver Health Supplements Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Capsules



Tablets



Liquid



Powder



Others

Liver Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Brain Health Supplements Market – The global brain health supplements market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2025.

The global brain health supplements market size was valued at in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2025. Nutritional Supplements Market – The global nutritional supplements market size was valued at USD 273.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The global nutritional supplements market size was valued at in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Herbal Supplements Market – The global herbal supplements market size was valued at USD 5.26 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.