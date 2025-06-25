Liver Disease Treatments: Global Market Forecast and Emerging Trends Through 2030

"Rising liver disease cases and biotech innovations are fueling demand for advanced therapies, with personalized medicine and fibrosis-targeting treatments shaping the global market landscape."

BOSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Liver Disease Treatments: The Global Market" is projected to increase from $46.0 billion in 2024 to $69.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for liver disease treatment. It covers various liver conditions like hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and liver cancer, along with their treatment options. It evaluates the impact of key products, clinical trials, new technologies, and recent drug approvals. The report also analyzes market trends across five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa—offering insights into regional growth prospects.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rising global cases of liver diseases like cirrhosis, hepatitis, and NAFLD, driven by increasing obesity, diabetes, and alcohol use. With new treatments like gene therapy and personalized medicine emerging, and regulatory changes reshaping the market, it is more crucial than ever for healthcare providers, investors, and pharmaceutical companies to stay informed. The growing financial burden of liver diseases and the shift toward precision medicine make this a key area to watch.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rise in Liver Disease Cases: The number of people affected by liver diseases like hepatitis, cirrhosis, and fatty liver is steadily increasing worldwide. This is mainly due to factors such as increasingly aging populations, obesity, and viral infections. As more people are diagnosed with liver disease, the demand for effective treatments, medications, and diagnostic tools continues to grow.

Alcohol Use and Poor Diet: Excessive alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits are major contributors to liver damage. Alcohol can lead to cirrhosis, while high-fat and high-sugar diets are linked to fatty liver disease. With these habits becoming more common, especially in urban areas, the need for liver disease treatments is also rising.

Government Support and Awareness: Governments and health organizations are working to reduce liver disease through vaccination programs and public awareness campaigns. These efforts help prevent conditions like hepatitis and encourage early diagnosis and treatment, which boosts demand for healthcare services and supports market growth.

Request a sample copy of the global market for liver disease treatments report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $46.0 billion Market size forecast $69.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Disease Type, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru Market drivers • Increasing Incidence of Liver Diseases • Consumption of Alcohol and Improper Diet • Government Initiatives to Provide Vaccines and Increase Awareness

Interesting facts:

Rezdiffra was the first medicine approved by the FDA (in March 2024 ) to treat adults with noncirrhotic MASH (also called NASH) who have moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis stages F2 to F3). It must be used along with diet and exercise. The approved doses are 60 mg, 80 mg, and 100 mg.

) to treat adults with noncirrhotic MASH (also called NASH) who have moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis stages F2 to F3). It must be used along with diet and exercise. The approved doses are 60 mg, 80 mg, and 100 mg. Livdelzi received FDA-accelerated approval to treat primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in adults who either do not respond well to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) or cannot tolerate it. It can be used alone or in conjunction with other treatments.

Emerging startups

Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

• The global market for liver disease treatment was valued at $46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $69.1 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

• Key factors include the increasing incidence of liver diseases, increased consumption of alcohol, improper diet, and government initiatives to provide vaccines.



What market segments are covered in the report?

• The market is categorized into seven disease types: hepatitis, NAFLD, hepatocellular carcinoma, autoimmune liver diseases, alcohol-induced liver disease (ALD), chronic liver disease, and others.



Which disease type segment will be dominant through 2030?

• Hepatitis will be the dominant disease type through the forecast period.



Which region has the largest market share?

• The North American market for liver disease treatment was valued at $20.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $31.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BAYER AG

BIOTEST AG

BRISTOL -MYERS SQUIBB CO.

-MYERS SQUIBB CO. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GSK PLC.

MERCK & CO., INC.

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS

NOVARTIS AG

SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS

SANOFI

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

Related reports include:

Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets: This report studies the global organ-on-a-chip (OoC) market, focusing on products, applications, end users, and regions. It highlights uses in drug development, toxicology, and disease modeling, with key users being research institutes, pharma, and cosmetics companies. The market includes single- and multi-organ chips, tools, software, and services. It also reviews trends, patents, and leading companies, with data from 2023 and forecasts through 2029 across regions.

Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions: This report offers a concise analysis of the global market for cancer therapeutics, covering cancer types, stages, and treatment methods—both medical and non-medical. It evaluates current therapies, clinical trials, and new drug approvals. Regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions are reviewed, along with profiles of key companies and their strategies.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5387807/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg