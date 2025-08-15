Global DNA Forensics Market Accelerates with Growing Demand for High-Tech Investigative Solutions | 'BCC Research LLC'

"As the need for advanced crime-solving methods, paternity testing, and disaster victim identification intensifies, the DNA forensics industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by technological innovation and evolving forensic applications."

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global DNA Forensics Market" is projected to grow from an estimated $3.3 billion in 2025 to $4.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed review of the global DNA forensics market, segmented by product types (kits, equipment, software), sources (blood, bones, hair), techniques (PCR, STR, NGS, etc.), applications (criminal testing, paternity and familial testing), and end users (forensic labs, research institutes). It also analyzes market dynamics, including trends, challenges, patents, and emerging technologies. Regions coved are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report examines the competitive landscape and profiles leading companies in the industry.

This report is particularly relevant today due to rapid advances in DNA sequencing technologies and their expanding role in global criminal justice systems. Rising crime rates and increased awareness of forensic science's importance in delivering accurate and timely justice are driving market demand. Government initiatives, enhanced funding, and regulatory support for forensic infrastructure are further accelerating growth. Additionally, the integration of DNA forensics with digital databases and biometric systems marks a transformative shift, making this a critical moment to assess market opportunities and challenges.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Crime Rates: Higher crime rates increase the need for accurate and efficient forensic tools, making DNA analysis essential for solving cases and identifying suspects.

Government Funding: Governments are investing in forensic science to improve public safety, which infuses research, infrastructure, and adoption of DNA technologies.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in DNA testing, especially for paternity and familial relationships, have made these services faster, less expensive and more widely used.

DNA Databases: Expanding national and global DNA databases helps match samples quickly, improving investigation speed and accuracy.

Growth in Emerging Markets: Developing countries are updating their forensic capabilities, creating new demand and opportunities for DNA forensic services.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $3.1 billion Market size forecast $4.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, DNA Source, Technique, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, the Middle East and Africa Market drivers • Rising crime rates. • Government funding for forensic science. • Technological developments in paternity and familial testing. • Database development and utilization. • Expansion in emerging countries.

Interesting facts:

DNA technology now allows a single sample to be analyzed in under 90 minutes, enabling near-instant identification directly in the field.

National DNA databases have expanded globally. More than 70 countries maintain extensive repositories, some containing millions of profiles, which significantly aid in resolving cross-border crimes.

Emerging startups:

Ande Corp.

Parabon NanoLabs, Inc.

Nebula Genomics, Inc.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for DNA forensics was valued at $3.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period.

2. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The expansion of the global DNA forensics market is fueled by increased crime rates and demand for reliable and efficient criminal identification procedures. Advances in technology, especially in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and short tandem repeat (STR) analysis, have dramatically improved the speed and accuracy of forensic examinations. Additional government support and regulatory intervention further enhance forensic infrastructure globally, with the growth of DNA databases facilitating quicker case closures. Furthermore, the use of DNA forensics in paternity determination, immigration identification, and disaster victim identification is expanding the market scope. Incorporating AI and machine learning into forensic processes, enabling improved analysis and automation.

3. Which market segments are covered in the report?

This report segments the market scope by product type, source, technique, application, and end user.

4. Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Kits and consumables will be dominant in the DNA forensics market through the forecast period.

5. Which region has the highest market share?

The North America market for DNA forensics was valued at $1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.7 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

EASYDNA

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GORDIZ

ILLUMINA INC.

LABCORP.

MERCK KGAA

NMS LABS

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

ZYMO RESEARCH CORP.

