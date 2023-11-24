Liquid Wind awarded the prestigious Swedish E-Prize 2023

News provided by

Liquid Wind

24 Nov, 2023, 09:32 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 23rd of November, Liquid Wind won the E-Prize 2023 award in the category Renewable Energy. The E-Prize is Sweden's most prestigious award for climate innovation, and it has been arranged for 15 consecutive years. It is one of Sweden's largest and most prestigious awards for companies operating at the intersection of energy and climate transition.

The award was received by Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind during the E-Prize event ceremony in Stockholm, arranged by energy giant E.ON, leading sustainability magazine Aktuell Hållbarhet and Sweden's largest business daily, Dagens industri.

Claes Fredriksson comments:

"We are very proud and honored to receive Sweden's most prestigious award for climate innovation. This is a true recognition for our team, our partners, our supporters and our vision towards creating a world without dependency on fossil fuels." 

The jury's motivation:

"Through successful partnerships and great business acumen, Liquid Wind has created the conditions for large-scale production of sustainable electrofuel produced from Swedish forest raw materials and renewable electricity contributing to making the world's most important transport sector, shipping, fossil-free." 

Media contact:
Klaudija Cavala, Head of Digital, Marketing & Communications
media@liquidwind.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18536/3882106/2452438.pdf

PRESS RELEASE_Liquid Wind Wins E-Prize 2023_24 November 2023

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/e-prize-2023-claes-fredriksson-ceo-founder-liquid-wind-23-november-2023,c3242698

E-Prize 2023 Claes Fredriksson CEO Founder Liquid Wind 23 November 2023

Also from this source

Liquid Wind joins North Sweden delegation to raise awareness about the Swedish green industrial transition at the 2023 European Hydrogen Week in Brussels

Liquid Wind is proud to announce that they are joining a delegation of leading Swedish green industry companies, academia and organizations to...

Liquid Wind and industry leaders solidify partnership to accelerate eFuel production capacity, enabling significant reduction of CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as global shipping

Today, 9 November 2023, Liquid Wind announces a further strengthening of its partnership with pan-European decarbonization leaders to include plans...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics