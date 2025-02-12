Liquid Wind announces new eFuel facility project in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new eFuel project will be carried out in close collaboration with Övik Energi as a development partner and supplier of biogenic carbon dioxide. The new site is planned to be one of Europe's largest facilities for the production of eFuels.

Liquid Wind, a leading developer of eFuel facilities, will be responsible for the development of the project starting in the spring of 2025. Once operational, the facility will produce approximately 100,000 tons of eMethanol per year, twice as much as the previously planned eFuel facility in Örnsköldsvik.

eFuel production facilities are needed to meet the growing demand for low-carbon fuels and support the phase-out of fossil fuels in hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, aviation, and the chemical industry.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, says:

"I am very pleased to announce our new collaboration with Övik Energi. We have already been working together for a few years, so we are glad that this new partnership has now come together. We see a very strong desire from customers and fuel users to transition to sustainable fuels, something our facility in Örnsköldsvik will contribute significantly to. Our new eFuel project is already underway, and we are looking forward to bringing it to reality."

According to figures from IEA1), IHS2), and IMO3), the total available market for green methanol is projected to grow to between 3–5 billion euros in 2025 and 16–20 billion euros in 2030. By 2030, the share of the chemical industry (including MTO/MTP4)) is expected to be 32%, leading to a diversification of the green methanol market.

Roland Nordin, CEO of Övik Energi, comments:

"We're thrilled that Liquid Wind remains dedicated to setting up large-scale eFuel production in Örnsköldsvik. We are better positioned than ever to contribute to the green transition, thanks to our ability to operate our combined heat and power plant entirely on renewable energy. Together with Liquid Wind, we are strengthening our sustainability initiatives in Örnsköldsvik and fostering the industrial collaboration that happens every day at the High Coast Innovation Park business cluster."

