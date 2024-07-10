Liquid Wind and Uniper enter into strategic partnership to accelerate the development of eFuels

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind and Uniper announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement to further accelerate the development of eFuel facilities to produce fossil-free eMethanol. The partnership will leverage the companies' strength and competencies to drive commercial-scale development of eFuel facilities, while reducing costs and risks and developing the supply chain.

Under the collaboration, Liquid Wind and Uniper will conduct and evaluate opportunities for collaboration in facility development, power supply, and offtake of eMethanol, complementing Liquid Wind's ongoing development business.

As a leading European energy business, Uniper sees large scale production of eFuel facilities as essential for the ongoing transformation towards a low-carbon society. As part of the collaboration, Liquid Wind may be engaged to supply the development services of Uniper's future eFuel facilities. In turn, Uniper may be engaged in delivering fossil-free electricity to future facilities being developed by Liquid Wind and also procure eMethanol for commercial distribution. The partnership supports Liquid Wind's market strategy to develop and deploy eFuel facilities and expand globally.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind says:

"Decarbonization requires committed collaboration across the value chain to reach the results that will contribute to reducing global warming. By entering this strategic partnership, we combine our companies' strengths to drive and enhance execution and the green transition. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Uniper which we initiated back in 2020."

Johan Svenningsson, Country Chairman Uniper Sweden says:

"We can accelerate the necessary transformation together by increasing our cooperation through this strategic partnership. Producing fossil-free liquid fuels, so called eFuels, is of strategic importance for succeeding with the green transformation. One of the main sectors to decarbonize is the transportation sector, land-based, air-based and maritime. This is a vital part of Uniper's strategy. The Swedish power system is basically fossil-free; now, we are taking steps to make the whole Swedish energy system less dependent on fossil fuels. Sweden has excellent opportunities for leading this development and our partnership with Liquid Wind puts us right at the forefront."

eMethanol, a key focus of this strategic partnership, is recognized as a vital component for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. These sectors, such as global shipping, are responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions. eMethanol, a versatile, low-carbon, liquid fuel that is easy to store, transport and use, is produced through a synthesis of green hydrogen and biogenic carbon dioxide. Its potential to significantly reduce emissions in these sectors underscores the importance of this collaboration.

However, to accelerate the transformation of society and industry, it is also necessary to develop and implement regulations for new business models supporting the necessary transition towards fossil-free fuels such as eMethanol.

