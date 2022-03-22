Linxon wins turnkey order for Svenska kraftnät in Sweden

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has won an order from Svenska kraftnät in Sweden to revamp an existing 400 kV substation, located in Kilanda on the west coast of Sweden.

"The Kilanda substation is an important hub in the west coast power grid and has reached its technical lifetime, needing a revamp to ensure continued operation, while increasing performance and decreasing future maintenance cost. These substation works are perfectly suited to our capabilities and expertise at Linxon and we are proud to serve this important customer and the communities that rely on reliable power," said Ingela Hålling, Managing Director of Linxon Hub Nordics.

The substation connects several important transmission lines, requiring careful outage planning to execute the works efficiently and ensure the continued stability of the transmission grid. The replacement of existing equipment will, for the most part, be made on the existing steel structures and foundations, thus extending the lifetime of the substation with minimal environmental impact.

The project consists of equipment replacement of six 400 kV bays, as well as addition of a new bay. The turnkey project includes a new control and protection system, as well as auxiliary systems housed in a new building.

Contact:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com

+46 70 608 30 17

