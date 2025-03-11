Linxon secures $1 billion in new contracts for turnkey projects in 2024

BADEN, Switzerland, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon, a joint venture formed by AtkinsRéalis and Hitachi Energy, is pleased to announce that as of December 2024, it has achieved $1 billion in new orders for the calendar year 2024.

Following a strong performance in 2023, this significant achievement underscores Linxon's progress over the past years, the trust established with its clients, and the robust growth within the power transmission sector.

The secured contracts have been distributed across all three regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa, and Europe, with each region making a substantial contribution.

While the majority of Linxon's operations are focused on Transmission System Operators (TSOs), there has also been notable success for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) within the Americas, including entry into Puerto Rico with an initial batch of nine projects to integrate renewables.

Additionally, the company has significantly expanded its market presence in the Middle East with a major award in Abu Dhabi. In Europe, significant progress has been made to increase the pipeline of projects from TSOs across Linxon's core markets, with new awards expected in the first half of 2025.

"We are ideally positioned for the market super cycle and are fully dedicated to maintaining this growth trajectory, increasing the services to our customers, providing opportunities to our staff, and achieving strong financial results for our shareholders," stated Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon.

"With our recent consolidation into three robust hubs, we have seen continuous improvement in our execution capabilities. Effective project execution - delivered on time, with quality, and within budget - is fundamental to our business success," he concluded.

For more information, please contact:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

media.enquiries@linxon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-secures--1-billion-in-new-contracts-for-turnkey-projects-in-2024,c4117003

The following files are available for download: