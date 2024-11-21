Linxon receives esteemed Green Apple Environment Award for London Power Tunnel 2 substation project

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has been honored with three prestigious International Green Apple Environmental Awards for its implementation of the EconiQ™ SF6-free technology in National Grid's London Power Tunnel 2 project, achieving recognition in the following categories: Carbon Reduction, Climate Change Benefits, and Fuel Efficiency.

In partnership with Hitachi Energy, Linxon is enhancing the London Power Tunnels (LPT), a vital power infrastructure initiative aimed at ensuring a dependable and clean electricity supply for the UK's capital.

To assist National Grid in expediting its net-zero carbon objectives and its goal of reducing SF6 emissions by 50% by 2030 and eliminating it from its assets by 2050, Linxon will provide and install the innovative EconiQ™ 420-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) at the Bengeworth Road substation. This breaker is free of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) thereby significantly reducing its global warming potential and operational emissions compared to traditional solutions.

"This power project will ensure a secure energy supply for the capital, and by utilizing this advanced technology from our parent company Hitachi Energy, we are greatly minimizing the environmental impact of the facilities we build, thereby contributing to the fight against climate change and supporting the transition to Net Zero," stated Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon.

"This new switchgear technology being installed by Linxon at Bengeworth Road is not only a key part of our London Power Tunnels project; it also marks an important step on our journey towards reducing dependency on SF6 across our transmission network," remarked Joseph Senior, National Grid LPT2 Project Director.

"Our partnership with Linxon is facilitating the acceleration of the energy transition and promoting a sustainable energy future for all. Our EconiQ™ portfolio enables us to provide genuinely sustainable solutions to our customers," commented Christian Ohler, Head of the Global Product Group for Switchgear of the High Voltage Products Business Unit at Hitachi Energy.

Linxon stood out among more than 1200 nominations in the International Green Apple Environment Awards, earning a Green Champion Award for 'Carbon Reduction', a Gold Award for 'Climate Change Benefits', and a Bronze Award for 'Fuel Efficiency'. Each award was accompanied by a trophy and certificate, presented at a prestigious ceremony held at The Orangery, Kensington Palace, London, on November 18. As a result of this achievement, Linxon has also attained Green World Ambassador status and has been featured in The Green Book, the leading international reference on environmental best practices.

In addition to this, a donation was also made on Linxon's behalf to GiftTrees whose tree planting in emerging nations helps the environment and wildlife and creates employment opportunities for the local communities.

About the Green Apple Awards

The International Green Apple Award is one of the world's most esteemed environmental recognition programs, presented by The Green Organisation, a UK-based non-profit committed to promoting global best practices in environmental sustainability. These awards celebrate organizations, companies, and individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment and innovative initiatives across a variety of sectors.

https://thegreenorganisation.info/greenawards/

For more information, please contact:

Kristina Holmström Matses

Head of Communications

media.enquiries@linxon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-receives-esteemed-green-apple-environment-award-for-london-power-tunnel-2-substation-project,c4069580

The following files are available for download: