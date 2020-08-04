Lexogen Appoints Stéphane Barges as New CEO

VIENNA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lexogen, the transcriptomics and next-generation sequencing company, announced that Stéphane Barges, PhD, MBA has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer effective from September 1, 2020.

Stéphane Barges of Lexogen

Dr. Barges said "Lexogen is already a renowned company thanks to the quality of its very innovative products and of its customer support provided by dedicated and talented experts. Its technology has been widely adopted and I am glad to join Lexogen at an exciting period where the importance of RNA in the understanding of the biological processes, in diagnostics and in therapy has been highlighted to everyone during the Covid crisis. Lexogen will contribute to democratize transcriptomic and RNA based technologies in order to support research and enable development of healthcare solutions to ultimately improve people well-being and save lives. Lexogen has the potential to become the leader in its area and one of the best companies to work for. With the support of an exceptional team of collaborators, I am eager to reach these goals and to build value to all our stakeholders."

Stéphane Barges succeeds Alexander Seitz, MD, the company's founder who will take on the role as Chief Innovation Officer.

"I am delighted to welcome Stéphane to our company," said Dr. Seitz. "He brings on deep knowledge of commercial operations with proven track records in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. With a significant international exposure, Stéphane is recognized for his outstanding leadership and I am confident that he will successfully drive the expansion of Lexogen."

Stéphane Barges holds a doctorate in Genetics and Molecular biology from the University of Geneva (Switzerland) and an MBA in International Management from HEC Geneva. He has 20 years of experience in a wide range of management positions in the life science and clinical diagnostics industry. Since 2005, he has worked in various commercial areas and held diverse positions with increasing management responsibility in the industry leaders (Life Technologies, Bio-Rad, and Tecan), most recently as a Vice President in the Molecular Diagnostics division of QIAGEN.

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company, focusing on the development of innovative methods for RNA analysis. Its portfolio includes multiple innovative and well-established protocols for RNA sequencing sample preparation, external RNA spike-in controls, as well as bioinformatics tools and sequencing services. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, US.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person at Lexogen

Jekaterina Aleksejeva

Senior Marketing Manager

E-mail: jekaterina.aleksejeva@lexogen.com

Tel.: +43 699 1023 8946

www.lexogen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223657/Barges.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472869/Lexogen_logo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.lexogen.com



SOURCE Lexogen