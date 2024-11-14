Lexogen launches Streamlined, Large-scale RNA-Seq Service for Blood Samples

News provided by

LEXOGEN

14 Nov, 2024, 14:00 GMT

VIENNA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a pioneer in NGS Services, has launched a streamlined Blood RNA-Seq Service to expedite drug discovery from whole blood or biofluids. 

Lexogen's established blood transcriptomics solutions, including CORALL for Blood and QuantSeq for Blood, offer efficient globin removal and robust workflows for comprehensive whole transcriptome sequencing and cost-effective gene expression profiling from blood.

At Lexogen NGS Services, the proprietary technologies are fully integrated into customizable, end-to-end Blood RNA-Seq Service workflows, available with RNA extraction from blood collection tubes and tailored data analysis. Blood-specific custom workflows, e.g., for efficient detection of isoforms and splice variants, are implemented. The new high-throughput RNA-Seq workflow for blood represents the most streamlined approach for blood transcriptomics screening and is now exclusively available as service at Lexogen.

"Our years of expertise in blood RNA-Seq have enabled us to develop robust and efficient services," said Eva-Maria Rösmann, Product Manager at Lexogen. "This high-throughput service is ideal for large-scale blood transcriptomics studies in drug discovery, accelerating the identification of novel therapeutic targets."

The technology QuantSeq-Pool for Blood uses sample barcoding and early pooling for unparalleled scalability of up to 36,864 samples. Lexogen's new library prep kit for High-throughput Expression Profiling for Blood will be available soon.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a leading company in RNA sequencing, providing innovative solutions for transcriptome analysis and RNA research. Our products and services are designed to meet the evolving needs of the scientific community, delivering end-to-end solutions for high-quality, reliable results.

For more information, visit Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com  and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:

Amra Dedic
Brand and Event Manager
Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045
Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270700/Lexogen_Logo_RGB_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Cytosurge and Lexogen Partner to Advance Live-Cell Sequencing

Cytosurge and Lexogen Partner to Advance Live-Cell Sequencing

Cytosurge AG, a leader in single-cell manipulation, and Lexogen, a pioneer in RNA sequencing solutions, have announced their partnership to advance...
Lexogen launches LUTHOR HD Pool and a dedicated LUTHOR single cell dispenser: Expanding High-Throughput Single-cell RNA Sequencing Solutions

Lexogen launches LUTHOR HD Pool and a dedicated LUTHOR single cell dispenser: Expanding High-Throughput Single-cell RNA Sequencing Solutions

Lexogen, a leader in RNA sequencing solutions, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to advance single-cell RNA sequencing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics