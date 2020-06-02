LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named 'Best Anti-Fraud Solution (Established)' by Card Not Present

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the Judge's Choice Award from top payments industry news source

ATLANTA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is honored to announce that it received the Judge's Choice award for the Best Anti-Fraud Solution (Established) category as part of the Card Not Present® 2020 CNP Awards program. Card Not Present is an independent outlet dedicated to providing original news and information for and about companies operating in the card-not-present space.

A panel of five card-not-present and payments industry expert judges presented awards in 13 categories and ultimately recognized LexisNexis Risk Solutions for its industry-leading anti-fraud capabilities within its LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® solution. To win this award a company must be the provider of a solution with more than three years in the market that "best identifies and prevents fraudulent activity through fraud case management, rules engines or big data analysis while enabling merchants to accept as many transactions as possible."



LexisNexis ThreatMetrix is an enterprise solution for global digital identity intelligence and authentication powered by insights from billions of transactions, embedded machine learning and an orchestration and decision platform. LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently added an additional layer of defense to LexisNexis ThreatMetrix with LexisNexis® Behavioral Biometrics. Behavioral Biometrics integrates the way a user interacts with their device with information relating to the trustworthiness, integrity and authenticity of that device in order to improve the detection of high-risk scenarios.



"Our digital fraud solutions were designed to help customers manage fraud risks in a continually evolving environment," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president, fraud and identity strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our solutions provide a comprehensive view of physical, digital, device and behavioral intelligence for a complete view of an identity. We are thrilled that Card Not Present recognized our efforts to innovate and create impactful solutions for our customers."



LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently co-hosted a webinar with Card Not Present as part of Card Not Present's Virtual Summit Series. The series includes presenters from LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Emailage, a global email intelligence leader acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions in March 2020. The discussion focused on effective fraud prevention during the current global crisis. Access a rebroadcast of the webinar here.

