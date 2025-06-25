LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Kia Europe Enhance Driving Insights in the Kia App to Help Owners Reduce Risk and Seek Personalised Insurance Offerings

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and Kia Connect have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance Kia's connected vehicle ecosystem. Kia Connect will utilise the leading information provider's scoring service, which provides driving risk insights for Kia's connected vehicle ecosystem leveraging the LexisNexis® Drive Metrics model. This initiative, spanning 27 countries in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (U.K.), will introduce a consumer-friendly, risk-based driving score into Kia Europe's newly updated app, the Kia App, empowering Kia owners that select the service with deeper insights into their driving behaviour. A Drive Metrics score, including additional driving-related insights, will also be made available at the owners' request to Kia's participating insurers, helping to enhance their risk assessment and deliver personalised insurance offerings.

Empowering Drivers Through Risk Monitoring and Personalised Insights

A consumer-friendly, risk-based driving score derived from the Drive Metrics model will be integrated into the Kia App, which offers drivers feedback on their driving behaviour and their exposure to risk, including factors such as speeding, hard braking, acceleration patterns, time of day and mileage. This allows consumers to proactively adjust their driving habits, reinforcing safer behaviour on the road.

By utilising analysed driving patterns, the Kia App, will offer tailored driving coaching tips, giving consumers the ability to change their driving behaviour and to potentially lower their insurance costs and improve vehicle efficiency. Through their relationships with Kia Connect, participating insurers will also be able to incorporate the driving scores into pricing models, offering consumers more personalised insurance rates based on actual driving behaviour.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Kia Connect on this important endeavour to help Kia owners proactively lower their cost of vehicle ownership. By embracing the use of their driving behaviour data, Kia owners can improve their driving behaviour. Additionally, Kia owners will have the option to share the scores with their insurer to personalise their insurance premium," said James Burton, managing director, Europe and U.K. insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Leveraging a scoring service that utilises our Drive Metrics model, automakers are better positioned to support their owners and insurers with more accurate segmentation based on actual driving risks and enable more personalised pricing of policy premiums."

Addressing Key Automotive and Insurance Industry Challenges

Automakers and insurers alike face several challenges in leveraging connected car data effectively, including:

Data Quality and Standardisation: Connected car data often lacks uniform formatting, making it difficult for insurers to integrate into underwriting practices. LexisNexis Risk Solutions addresses this by normalising and standardising Kia Connect's anonymised driving data for insurer-ready insights.

Connected car data often lacks uniform formatting, making it difficult for insurers to integrate into underwriting practices. LexisNexis Risk Solutions addresses this by normalising and standardising Kia Connect's anonymised driving data for insurer-ready insights. Regulatory Compliance: With important data privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it is crucial to ensure that consumer personal data is processed and handled with full transparency. The Kia App enables consumers to provide consent to Kia before their personal data is collected, ensuring a privacy-first approach.

With important data privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it is crucial to ensure that consumer personal data is processed and handled with full transparency. The Kia App enables consumers to provide consent to Kia before their personal data is collected, ensuring a privacy-first approach. Cost Reduction and Customer Engagement: Leveraging the insights from Drive Metrics can help consumers manage expenses by promoting better driving behaviours that could lead to lower insurance premiums and long-term cost savings. Kia Europe also benefits from deeper customer and brand engagement by integrating these insights into its app.

Benefits for Consumers, Insurers and Automakers

Kia Europe's high app adoption and usage rate ensures that partnered insurers gain access to interested, engaged segments of the population without the cost and complexity of maintaining their own usage-based insurance (UBI) programmes. This can give insurers a competitive edge by improving risk segmentation, offering more personalised pricing and enhancing customer retention.

"Connected services are reshaping the driver experience, and by utilising the LexisNexis Risk Solutions scoring service that integrates driving insights from the LexisNexis Drive Metrics model into our Kia Connect platform, we're taking the next step in offering smarter, safer driving, and more personalised mobility," said Olivier Pascal, head of connected cars, Kia Connect. "This collaboration empowers our customers with real-time driving insights while supporting the insurance industry with meaningful, privacy-conscious data to deliver tailored insurance solutions. It's a win for our drivers—and for the future of connected mobility."

"Automakers and insurers continue to evolve how they engage with consumers, with connected vehicle data emerging as a powerful differentiator," said Karsten Crede of Mobility Insurance Network. "In a market where customer expectations around personalisation, transparency and cost-efficiency are rising sharply—especially among EV owners—those who can translate driving behaviour into actionable insights will lead."

Future Innovation and Expansion

This initiative marks just the beginning of a broader movement toward data-driven risk assessment in the automotive and insurance industries. As vehicles continue to become more connected, LexisNexis Risk Solutions remains committed to evolving risk-based solutions that help insurers, automakers and consumers navigate the future of mobility. LexisNexis Risk Solutions scoring as a service is a demonstration of this ongoing commitment to innovation and offering dynamic solutions across multiple markets.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Kia Europe

Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation – a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery-electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Zilina, Slovakia.

Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.

Further information can be found here: www.press.kia.com

About Kia Connect

Kia Connect is an in-car and app-based telematics system designed to make driving a more intuitive experience. Features include accurate traffic and ETA prediction, 'best-in-class' data provision, remote access to vehicle information, and now over-the-air software updates. Kia Connect's suite of on-board technologies can be accessed through the vehicles' central touchscreen.

EV owners can also use the Kia App to set climate control levels, view their vehicle's charging status, plan smart charging schedules and check the range radius based on the remaining charge. The Kia App is available for download via the Google Play and Apple App stores.

