Leviton Announces Environmental Product Declarations for End-to-End Global Copper Systems

Leviton's CN2030 sustainability program continues to drive progress

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton Network Solutions today announced that it is now providing Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) on end-to-end global copper systems. Leviton's EPDs are third-party verified by UL and visible on UL's SPOT Product Database. The EPD is a registered document that communicates a standard set of comprehensive information about a product's environmental impact throughout its lifecycle. EPDs play a key role in contributing towards the many green building certification programs available today.

To create an EPD, a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) is first completed by an independent third-party organization specializing in LCA reports. The LCA is a detailed product assessment over its entire life cycle, from the initial raw materials, through to the final disposal or reuse. Based on the LCA, an EPD reports a product's environmental impact areas, including important data on factors that affect the earth, our atmosphere, and aquatic systems. Customers now have access to Leviton's EPDs. View Leviton's EPDs here. They are inclusive for these Leviton copper products:

Patch Panels

Jacks

Patch Cords

Plenum Cable

CPR Rated Cable

Riser Cable

"As a global leader, we are committed to protecting the environment through the design, manufacture, and delivery of sustainable network infrastructure," said Ross Goldman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Leviton Network Solutions. Goldman also serves as the Chief Sustainability Officer for Leviton. "Combining our complete end-to-end global copper systems with EPDs allows our customers to make more informed decisions about sustainable infrastructure and enables them to contribute towards credits in various green building programs."

EPDs only further Leviton's commitment to sustainability. In 2022, Leviton rolled out CN2030, a corporate sustainability program to reach carbon neutrality across all Leviton global business operations by 2030. To view or download Leviton's 2022 Sustainability Report which details the company's progress towards reaching carbon neutrality by 2030, please click here.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com/, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485644/Lev_Logo_for_eta_release__003_Logo_v2.jpg