Leviton Reduces GHG Emissions by 37% since 2021, Advancing toward Carbon Neutrality by 2030

The company's 2024 Sustainability Report highlights emissions reduction and progress toward its CN2030 goals

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced significant progress towards its goal of achieving company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030 in its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report reveals a 37% reduction in overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or CO 2 e (carbon dioxide equivalent) from a 2021 baseline. As part of Leviton's CN2030 program, the company has steadily moved towards renewable and clean energy providers and has made investments in certified carbon offset projects for remaining residual emissions.

"The significant progress we've made with our CN2030 program is a testament to the dedication and collective effort of our employees around the world and we're not finished," said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton's president and CEO. "As a leader in lighting, powering and connecting everyday spaces, we recognize our responsibility to not only lower our CO 2 e emissions but enable our customers to do the same."

Leviton's CN2030 program, announced in 2022, includes an ambitious goal of achieving company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. Details on the company's CN2030 progress and other achievements in fiscal year 2024 are included in its third annual sustainability report. Additional highlights include:

Achieved an 11% year-over-year reduction in CO 2 e emissions from 2023 to 2024.

e emissions from 2023 to 2024. Reached carbon neutrality at 19 company sites.

Expanded the Sustainably Smart Packaging program to further reduce jobsite waste.

Launched a new Zero Waste to Landfill program.

Leviton's Camargo, Mexico facility, which underwent a recent expansion, earned The Green Building Initiative (GBI) Green Globe ® certification, making it the first GBI Green Globe certification in Mexico .

facility, which underwent a recent expansion, earned The Green Building Initiative (GBI) Green Globe certification, making it the first GBI Green Globe certification in . Increased the number of Network Solutions products with Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

"Sustainability is a priority for our company, and the results to-date speak for themselves," said Ross Goldman, Leviton's Chief Sustainability Officer and COO of Leviton's Network Solutions business unit. "I am proud of all our employees and partners who contribute to making our CN2030 program successful. I am incredibly excited to continue making strides toward a carbon neutral future."

To explore Leviton's full sustainability strategy and achievements, view the 2024 Sustainability Report at leviton.com/sustainability. For more information about Leviton's products and services, visit leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/levitonmfg.

