LEH International School Foshan Celebrates Its Inaugural Founder's Day

A Celebration of Heritage and Future

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 November 2023, LEH International School Foshan proudly celebrated its inaugural Founders' Day, marking a significant milestone in its history. This event highlighted the school's journey from its inception to becoming a beacon of international education in the Greater Bay Area.

The day commenced with a Celebration Assembly in the school's theatre, now named the 'Hanbury Theatre' in honour of the long-lasting support and contribution of Mrs Hanbury, former Head Mistress of LEH School. The assembly featured an array of student performances, showcasing the diverse talents within the school.

Distinguished guests, including Mrs Hanbury and Mr Berkowitch, Finance Director of LEH International, graced the event, reinforcing the strong ties and shared educational vision between LEH Foshan and LEH London. The LEH London Concert Broadcast further symbolised the connection between the two schools, bringing together the two campuses in a celebration of unity and shared aspirations.

As the day transitioned into the evening, the school community gathered for a lively night, an embodiment of the close-knit and supportive environment that LEH Foshan fosters. The evening was filled with delicious food, music, and shared laughter, illustrating the school's ethos of community and inclusivity.

Located in the heart of the Greater Bay Area, LEH International School Foshan brings the best of British education that mirrors its sister school and delivers an outstanding British education to students aged 6 to 18. The school is dedicated to providing a rich, diverse learning experience that prepares students for leading universities worldwide and the challenges of an interconnected world.

This Founders' Day not only celebrated the school's past achievements but also set the stage for a future of continued excellence and innovation in international education. The event's theme, "Embrace the Legacy, Ignite the Future," perfectly encapsulates the spirit of LEH Foshan - honouring its roots while forging ahead towards an exciting and promising future.

About LEH Foshan

As a COBIS Patron's Accredited Member School, LEH Foshan provides an outstanding British education in the Greater Bay Area. Serving both day and boarding students aged 6-18, the school focuses on a balanced blend of academic rigour, cultural diversity, and comprehensive development, equipping them for top universities globally.

For more information, visit www.leh-foshan.cn or dial +86-(0757)66881881.