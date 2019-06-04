LED Light Engine Market Worth $59.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "LED Light Engine Market by Product Type (Lamps and Luminaires), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit Installation), End-Use Application (Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting), and Geography - Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the LED Light Engine Market is expected to be valued at USD 30.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2024. Rising demand for energy-saving lighting systems; development and modernization of infrastructure, for example, smart cities; availability of low price LEDs; the entrance of LEDs as light sources in general lighting; and accelerating growth of LED technology over conventional lighting technology are key factors influencing the market growth of LED light engines.

"Luminaires to record highest CAGR in LED light engine market during forecast period"

The luminaire subsegment is expected to grow at the highest rate as it is the main component of an LED lighting system. Increasing consumer awareness about conserving energy and installing light systems with high energy efficiency is expected to boost the LED lighting market for luminaires.

"Market for retrofit installations to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

In the LED light engine market, by installation type, retrofit installations are expected to experience the highest growth. Increasing replacements of incandescent lamps with energy-efficient light sources, such as LED lamps is the major factor contributing to the growth of the market for retrofit installations for LED light engines. The old generation lamps are being slowly phased out and fixtures are being retrofitted with LED lamps as they offer longer operational life and consume less energy.

"Residential indoor lighting applications to dominate LED light engine market in terms of value"

Increase in infrastructure-building activities, a large chunk of which is the residential sector, is the major factor contributing to the high growth of the residential indoor lighting end-use application. Economies with high per capita income are expected to implement energy-efficient lighting solutions in residential applications. Countries, such as China, the US, Canada, and European countries, including the UK and Germany, are expected to drive the residential indoor lighting market for LED light engines during the forecast period.

"APAC to hold largest share in overall market for LED light engines during forecast period"

APAC is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for LED light engines during the forecast period. The high growth rate can be attributed to the undertaking of rapid infrastructure-building activities in the region. China and Japan are the major markets for LED light engines in APAC. China is already the largest producer and consumer of lighting fixtures and lamps in the world. Despite the recent slowdown in real estate, the market for LED lighting is expected to grow at a high rate mainly because of the increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure, and the continuing growth in commercial and industrial building constructions.

In 2018, the LED light engine market was dominated by key players, such as Signify Lighting NV (Netherlands), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), GE lighting (US), Cree, Inc. (US), Hubbell Inc. (US), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. (India), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Innotek (South Korea), Legrand SA (France), Glamox AS (Norway), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (US), among others.

