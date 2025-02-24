Leading Healthcare Institutions Adopt MSK-ACCESS® for Liquid Biopsy Testing

SOPHiA GENETICS enables institutions across the globe to launch world-class oncology testing

BOSTON, MA and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a pioneer in AI healthcare technology and a leader in data-driven medicine, announced a new milestone in the global adoption of its groundbreaking cancer testing applications MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ and MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. Thirty-seven prominent institutions, including top researchers and key opinion leaders worldwide, have already adopted the recently launched Liquid Biopsy and Solid Tumor applications.

Professor Umberto Malapelle, Chair of the Predictive Molecular Pathology Laboratory at the Department of Public Health of the University Federico II of Naples, Italy and the Scientific Secretary of the International Society of Liquid Biopsy, championed the new applications to support his research on lung and other cancers.

"When I learned SOPHiA GENETICS was offering applications from MSK on the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, I was really interested in the evaluation of the performance of this test, in particular because I see SOPHiA GENETICS as true collaborators to help pave the way for the future of cancer research," said Professor Malapelle.

"Bringing best-in-class technology to global organizations is crucial to help advance better health care for all. We are proud to work with trailblazers like Professor Malapelle, who are utilizing our technology and the collective power of our network to make strides in the next wave of cancer care," said Ross Muken, President, SOPHiA GENETICS.

Of the thirty-seven institutions adopting MSK solutions, thirty-four have signed on to adopt MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™, just ten months after the Liquid Biopsy application's launch. The decentralized deployment of MSK-ACCESS® has enabled hospitals and labs across the globe to launch world-renowned Liquid Biopsy testing from within the walls of their own institution, providing patients with a less-invasive option for genomic testing. In many cases, this decentralized testing also results in lower costs and faster turnaround times, while also enabling institutions to retain control of their patients' data for research or other purposes.

Internationally recognized organizations adopting the application include: Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany; Biopticka Laboratory in the Czech Republic; Hospital del Mar and Hospital La Fe in Spain; University Hospital of Nice and Marseille Regional Hospital Center in France; and Jewish General Hospital in Canada.

The complementary solid tumor application, MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDM™, has also attracted significant interest from leading organizations across the globe, including: the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital in Spain; the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics in Cyprus; and Sofiva Genomics in Taiwan.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and SOPHiA GENETICS partnered in 2023 with a vision to use the sophisticated technology of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to bring MSK's state-of-the-art cancer testing capabilities to precision medicine institutions worldwide. The two leaders launched the Liquid Biopsy test MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ in April 2024. In October 2024, SOPHiA GENETICS announced a definitive partnership agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to accelerate the deployment of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™, aiming to increase the availability of this innovative Liquid Biopsy solution worldwide. In November 2024, SOPHiA GENETICS announced the launch of the complementary Solid Tumor test, MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. These collaborations have the potential to transform cancer research as they enable healthcare providers to draw from a continuously evolving base of real-world data and gain insights from diverse populations while using best-in-class technology.

