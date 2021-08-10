Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Returns With Special 2021 Edition - Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2013-2021: Pasado Y Futuro

Ranked 'greatest hits' list will be revealed at a series of simultaneous live events across the region in November 2021

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will return on Monday, November 22nd in a new format for one year only – Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2013-2021: Pasado y Futuro.

As a result of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the restaurant sector in Latin America, and the curtailment of travel for diners and voters over the last year and a half, in 2021 50 Best will pivot to identify the greatest restaurants in the region of the last nine years. This distinctive one-off list will recognize 100 restaurants based on the aggregated votes of the previous eight editions of the ranking since the awards' inception in 2013.

On November 22nd, the ranked 'greatest hits' list will be revealed simultaneously at a series of live events held in key cities across the region, accompanied by a number of special awards. This unique 2021 edition has been designed to identify and celebrate the broad range of restaurants that represent the enduring spirit of Latin American cuisine, pasado y futuro.

Returning to local physical events after a virtual awards in 2020 – a period during which 50 Best also devoted its resources to its 50 Best for Recovery fundraising project – Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 will give chefs, restaurateurs, media and food lovers the opportunity to recognize the resilience and achievements of both individuals and restaurant teams.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are excited to present this special one-off edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2013-2021: Pasado y Futuro. The local city events will give the gastronomic communities of Latin America the chance to come together again to celebrate the power of unity and recovery during challenging times. The ranking will also provide food-loving travellers with an authoritative gastronomic reference point when international travel becomes the norm once again."

50 Best aims to return to a regular annual ranking in Latin America in 2022 and will continue to shine a much-deserved spotlight on the diversity and richness of culinary cultures across the region.

