Large Format Printer Market worth $10.36 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global large format printer market is projected to grow from USD 7.94 billion in 2025 to USD 10.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The large format printer market is primarily driven by the growing demand for customized and on-demand printing. Industries such as retail, interior decor, and fashion are increasingly adopting large format printer solutions to create personalized visuals, improve brand visibility, and reduce production lead times. Key applications include signage & advertising, decor, apparel & textile, and CAD & technical printing. As compact and user-friendly printers become more accessible, adoption is expanding beyond developed markets. Continued innovation in print flexibility and automation is expected to support future market growth.

Large Format Printer Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 7.94 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 10.36 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, connectivity, printing material, technology, print width, ink type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High preference for digital advertising over conventional advertising techniques Key Market Opportunities Rising use of large format printers in in-plant operations Key Market Drivers High adoption of UV-curable inks in outdoor advertising, CAD, and technical printing applications



The 24–36" print width segment has the largest share in 2024

The 24–36" print width large format printers accounted for the highest market share in 2024 due to their optimal balance of versatility, affordability, and performance, making them ideal for a wide range of applications such as posters, signage, architectural drawings, and technical schematics. This size range is highly favored by commercial print providers, design studios, and in-plant facilities as it supports commonly used media formats while maintaining a compact footprint suitable for limited spaces. These printers offer faster output, lower operational costs, and ease of use compared to wider-format models, making them especially attractive to small and medium-sized enterprises. Their compatibility with various substrates and growing demand for short-run, customized, and on-demand printing further strengthens their position as the most widely adopted print width segment in the large format printer market.

Wireless connectivity is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The wireless connectivity segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the large format printer market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for flexible, mobile, and network-efficient printing solutions. As workplaces become more digitized and decentralized, the ability to print remotely through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cloud-based platforms is becoming essential, especially in design studios, retail environments, and field-based operations. Advancements in wireless networking and integration with mobile devices, tablets, and cloud storage enhance convenience, collaboration, and workflow efficiency. The growing use of wireless printers in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), coupled with the rising adoption of smart office solutions, further accelerates growth. Additionally, reduced infrastructure dependency and simplified installation make wireless connectivity a preferred choice, positioning it as the fastest-growing in the connectivity segment in the large format printer market.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR in the large format printer market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific large format printer industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for visual communication across sectors. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia are witnessing significant adoption of large format printer technologies for applications in signage, advertising, construction, apparel, and interior decor. Expanding retail networks, rising investments in commercial real estate, and government-led smart city projects are fueling demand for high-quality, large-scale print outputs. Additionally, the region's growing digital transformation, supported by improved internet connectivity and mobile device usage, is accelerating the shift toward digital printing. The rising number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and local print service providers further contributes to market expansion, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing region in the large format printer market during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the large format printer companies include HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Ricoh (Japan), and Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan).

