Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Size Worth $188.7 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laparoscopic power morcellators market size is anticipated to reach USD 188.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of patients suffering from health issues such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis and the rising number of hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures is expected to drive the demand for laparoscopic power morcellators.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on application, the hysterectomy segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.5% in 2020, owing to the increasing number of surgeries to treat uterine fibroid. For instance, in the U.S. every year, around 600,000 women go for a hysterectomy to get relief from troubling fibroid symptoms

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.8% in 2020 owing to increasing fibroids related surgical procedures/hospital visits as well as the availability of the latest treatment procedures in the region

In the Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to improving health spending and rising awareness regarding health among women in the region

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Hysterectomy, Myomectomy), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laparoscopic-power-morcellators-market

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the global implementation of strict measures to curb the spread, which has led to a drastic cancellation or halt of elective surgeries including hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures worldwide. During this time, a large number of medical device manufacturing facilities, global suppliers, and distributors have been adversely affected in several regions. However, with the abundance of postponed surgical procedures in the pipeline, the market is expected to rebound and grow significantly over the forecast period.

The prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is on the rise across the globe and this can lead to excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, infertility, and frequent urination. As per the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20-25% of women of reproductive age have fibroids and by the age of 50, up to 80% of black women and up to 70% of white women have fibroids. Thus, the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids is increasing the demand for myomectomy and hysterectomy procedures, thereby contributing to market growth.

Moreover, growing patient preference for minimally invasive treatments is expected to strengthen the growth of the market. Larger fibroids can be removed through minor incisions by breaking them into pieces through a technique called morcellation, with the help of laparoscopic power morcellators. It is a less invasive procedure and causes less discomfort and post-operative pain. This is expected to boost the market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparoscopic power morcellators market on the basis of application and region:

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hysterectomy



Myomectomy



Others

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market

Medtronic

Karl Storz GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

LiNA Medical

Lumenis (Boston Scientific Corporation)

Nouvag AG

Olympus Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.