Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Worth $3.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, heightening requirement of customizable LIMS solutions, and rising demand for real-time data access in food & beverage industry are some of the factors that attribute to the growth of the market. The centralized platform provided by LIMS for managing diverse laboratory data, including patient information and test results, further propels its adoption. As laboratories increasingly focus on operational efficiency and workflow optimization, the demand for LIMS continues to surge, underlining its essential role in modern healthcare and research environments.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market"

200 - Tables

40 - Figures

400 - Pages

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $3.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Deployment Model, Company Size and Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing use of LIMS in cannabis industry Key Market Drivers Growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements

The cloud-based segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market by deployment mode.

The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is segmented into on-premise LIMS, cloud LIMS, and remote-hosted LIMS. In 2023, the cloud-based segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market, by deployment mode. It is driven by scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The ability to adapt to changing workloads, reduced upfront investments, and lower maintenance costs make cloud solutions attractive to diverse laboratories. The accessibility and ease of remote data management meet the needs of a modern workforce, while enhanced security features address data protection and compliance concerns. As the industry prioritizes agility, cost efficiency, and data security, the growth of cloud-based deployment in LIMS is expected to continue.

The large companies segment holds substantial share in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market, by company size.

The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is segmented into large companies, mid companies, and small companies. In 2023, the large companies segment holds substantial share in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market, by company size. The large share of the segment is attributed to their scalability across multiple sites, comprehensive features for efficient data management and compliance, and ability to integrate with diverse laboratory instruments and enterprise systems, ensuring centralized control and enhanced collaboration. These factors collectively support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and ROI in large-scale laboratory operations.

Asia is to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is divided into five primary regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to experience significant growth at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the rise in medical tourism, increasing investments likely to attract new market participants, the emergence of various technologies, and heightened foreign direct investments from European and North American pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in Asia. These factors are expected to fuel the advancement of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) applications in the Asia Pacific region.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements

Restraints:

High maintenance and service costs

Opportunities:

Growing use of LIMS in cannabis industry

Challenge:

Dearth of trained professionals

Key Market Players of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Industry:

LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (US), GenoLogics Inc. (an Illumina Company) (Canada), Accelerated Technology Laboratories (ATL) (US), CloudLIMS (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Novatek International (Canada), Ovation (US), Labworks LLC (US), Autoscribe Informatics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited) (US Computing Solutions, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Siemens (Germany), Clinsys (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1: 38%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 17%

By Designation - C-level: 29%, Director-level: 44%, and Others: 27%

By Region - North America : 42%, Asia Pacific : 21%, Europe : 28%, Latin America : 5% and Middle East & Africa : 4%

Analysis of key drivers (surge in LIMS adoption to meet stringent regulatory requirements, a heightened emphasis on enhancing laboratory efficiency, technological advancements offering sophisticated LIMS solutions, an increasing trend towards cloud-based LIMS adoption, and escalating R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors), restraints (elevated maintenance and service costs, absence of standardized LIMS integration, challenges in interoperability, and limited uptake in small and medium-sized enterprises), opportunities (application of LIMS in the cannabis industry, the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions, and substantial growth potential in emerging markets), challenges (shortage of trained professionals and interfacing issues with informatics software) are factors contributing the growth of the LIMS market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new software launches in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, type, component, deployment model, company size, industry, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the software portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, investments in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market.

