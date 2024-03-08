KuCoin's Impactful CSR Initiative: Empowering 2900 Women and Girls Globally

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 8th, the International Women's Day, KuCoin, the leading crypto trading platform, and the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) announced two donation programs have been jointly launched, funded by KuCoin's previous CSR donations.

The programs aim to provide essential supplies for women and girls to enhance their health and combat climate change through two impactful projects.

As the oldest medical multispecialty organization dedicated to advancing women in medicine and improving women's health, AMWA's mission aligns with KuCoin's commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.The two charitable projects aimed at promoting sustainable development and addressing global climate challenges in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The first project, the Climate Change CSR Project, introduces the Climate Change Bucket (CCB), specially designed to assist women and girls disproportionately affected by global climate changes. With KuCoin's funding, a total of 1,900 Climate Change Buckets will be distributed across different locations, providing essential support to communities grappling with climate-related effects. Specifically, 1,250 CCBs will be allocated to the Commonwealth of Bahamas, while 650 will go to St. Jude Hospital and Research to help communities in Africa, contributing to climate resilience and adaptation efforts in these areas.

Each Climate Change Bucket contains a carefully curated set of items, including a bucket, safety mat, thermometer, earth hug pillow, and soap, addressing immediate needs and helping communities cope with the diverse challenges posed by climate-related impacts.

The second initiative, AMWA's Menstrual Equity Project, is dedicated to empowering socially disadvantaged girls and women with sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. This initiative will allocate a total of 1,000 reusable menstrual packages, each comprising 10 pads and 2 cups, to support three organizations. Specifically, 500 units will assist the Women and Girls in Suriname's Menstrual Equity Project. Additionally, St. Jude's Children and Research Hospital, and domestic violence shelters in New York and California will each receive 250 units. This effort underscores the commitment to ensuring accessible and essential menstrual hygiene products for those in need.

"KuCoin's CSR projects are dedicated to providing essential supplies for women and girls, enhancing their health, and thereby elevating global standards of women's health. This commitment is a testament to our belief in the power of technology to drive social change and improve lives. By focusing on the health and well-being of women and girls, we aim to address some of the most pressing challenges faced by these groups globally. Our goal is not just to contribute financially, but to foster a sustainable impact through ongoing support and engagement in these vital areas. We believe that empowering women and girls is crucial to achieving a more equitable and prosperous future for all," stated Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin.

KuCoin's innovative use of fintech to directly benefit vulnerable global communities exemplifies their commitment to leveraging technology for social good and fostering a sustainable future. Through charitable donations and implementation, they underscore a steadfast dedication to building a better, more sustainable future, marking significant strides toward achieving the UN's SDGs by 2030 and leaving no one behind.

